Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee loan report: How are 10 Dees doing in lower leagues?

The Dark Blues have plenty of loan players in action this weekend.

Dundee FC loanees Rayan Mohammed, Max Anderson and Cammy Kerr.
Dundee have 10 players out on loan in the lower leagues. Pictured (from left): Rayan Mohammed, Max Anderson and Cammy Kerr.
By George Cran

Dundee may not have a match this weekend but there will be plenty of Dees plying their trade up and down the SPFL regardless.

While the first-team squad take a breather, the 10 players out on loan in the lower leagues aim to boost their seasons.

Seven are at Championship clubs while there is one in League One and two in League Two.

Courier Sport takes a look at how they are getting on this season.

Cammy Kerr

Cammy Kerr joined Inverness on loan in January. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr joined Inverness on loan in January. Image: SNS

It looks strange to see Dundee stalwart Kerr wearing the colours of another team.

After enjoying his testimonial year at Dens, the full-back has boosted Inverness’ chances of staying in the second tier.

Since signing, Duncan Ferguson’s side have lost just once in the Championship, picking up nine points from six games.

Kerr has played every minute so far and has lately been utilised in midfield by Ferguson with injuries biting among the squad.

The 28-year-old scored the opening goal in the 3-3 draw at home to Partick Thistle and is gearing up for a trip to Tannadice later this month.

Appearances: 7 Goals: 1

Lee Ashcroft

Lee Ashcroft sits in the directors' box at Stark's Park in a Raith Rovers strip.
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft joined Raith Rovers last month. Image: Tony Fimister / Raith Rovers.

Unfortunately Ashcroft’s campaign has ended early after suffering a bad hamstring injury on his Raith Rovers debut.

The big defender had had to be patient at Dens, spending months out of the team, before eventually getting a loan agreed at Stark’s Park.

He won’t be able to help Rovers in their title bid, however, with surgery needed to sort the problem.

Appearances: 1

Charlie Reilly

A Dundee FC loan double: Charlie Reilly is challenged by Cammy Kerr as Arbroath and Inverness played out a 1-1 draw.
Dundee loan double: Charlie Reilly is challenged by Cammy Kerr as Arbroath and Inverness played out a 1-1 draw. Image: SNS

Reilly has made a real difference to Arbroath in his short time out on loan.

When coming off the bench for Dundee earlier this season, there was excitement whenever he got on the ball.

And the same goes at Gayfield. The Red Lichties, though, are struggling at the foot of the Championship.

Reilly made a difference on debut, coming off the bench and helping his side go in front before drawing with Inverness.

He has since started the next two games for Jim McIntyre, playing 83 minutes as the Lichties roared back from two goals down to beat title hopefuls Raith last Friday.

Appearances: 3

Zak Rudden

On-loan Dundee FC man Zak Rudden celebrates his first goal in Raith Rovers colours
On-loan Dundee man Zak Rudden celebrates his goal against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Another Dee helping the Raith Rovers cause is striker Zak Rudden.

After three goals in the first half of the season for the Dark Blues, the striker has quickly doubled that tally in the Championship.

His first came in the big top-of-the-table clash with Dundee United at Stark’s Park as Rovers beat the Tangerines.

And he has continued to lead the line well adding further goals against Ayr and Arbroath to make it three goals in the last four games.

Appearances: 6 Goals: 3

Max Anderson

Anderson takes on Arbroath. Image: SNS.

Anderson was joined by fellow Dee academy graduate Kerr in January after spending the entire season in the Highlands.

The midfielder has been a key man for Inverness this season, playing 24 times and scoring twice.

He has recently had to sit out a suspension, however, after being sent off late on in a 3-3 home draw with Partick Thistle.

Anderson returned to the team last weekend and played 90 minutes as Caley Thistle ended Morton’s 16-game unbeaten run by winning 2-0 at Cappielow.

Appearances: 24 Goals: 2

Tyler French

Tyler French closes down Raith Rovers' Dylan Easton in a 0-0 draw last month.
Tyler French closes down Raith Rovers’ Dylan Easton in a 0-0 draw last month. Image: Shutterstock

After battling back from a badly broken leg, Tyler French has become a mainstay of the Morton backline.

He has featured in every league game since making his debut at Dundee United in September, starting 23 of 24 matches.

In that time, Dougie Imrie’s side have been on a fine run. They went 16 games unbeaten in all competitions – winning 11 – before losing to Inverness last weekend.

French has helped Morton to an impressive 12 clean sheets in his time at the club.

Appearances: 24

Shaun Byrne

Shaun Byrne in the Raith Rovers kit
Shaun Byrne has been a regular for Raith after signing on loan from Dundee. Image: SNS

Completing the Dee trio at Raith is midfielder Shaun Byrne.

Byrne has been a key man for Rovers since signing on loan in the summer and has made 28 appearances – 26 of them as part of the starting line-up.

The former Livingston man has anchored Ian Murray’s midfield and provided his usual quality on the ball and off it.

He missed out recently after suffering a head knock in the win over Dundee United but was back in the team last weekend.

Today he faces his first club Dunfermline in a crunch Fife derby.

Appearances: 28

Luke Graham

Dundee defender Luke Graham is on loan at Montrose until January. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee defender Luke Graham is on loan at Montrose. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Young central defender Graham has played a crucial part in Montrose’s successful season in League One.

The Gable Endies sit third in the table going into this weekend’s crunch play-off clash with Cove Rangers.

Just two points separate the sides with Alloa sandwiched between.

Whether Graham is fit to play remains to be seen after he was subbed due to injury in last week’s 4-3 win over the Wasps.

Appearances: 24 Goals: 2

Finlay Allan

Finlay Allan celebrates scoring for Dundee in a pre-season friendly at Brechin. Image: SNS
Finlay Allan celebrates scoring for Dundee in a pre-season friendly at Brechin. Image: SNS

Youngster Allan signed a new deal at Dens and promptly headed out on loan to League Two.

Slight in stature but making an impact, the attacker has started the last four games for boss Ray McKinnon.

Four games that have seen the Loons unbeaten. In fact, Allan is yet to taste defeat as Forfar have climbed the table.

Appearances: 6

Rayan Mohammed

Dundee FC loanee Rayan Mohammed takes on Buckie Thistle in the SPFL Trust Trophy.
Rayan Mohammed takes on Buckie Thistle in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: David Young

Allan joined striker Mohammed at Forfar after the Dee youngster arrived at Station Park in January.

The 18-year-old made his debut off the bench in the Scottish Cup against Hibs.

Since that defeat, Forfar have been unbeaten.

Though all his appearances have come from the bench, Mohammed contributed to that run with a key late goal to draw away at Dumbarton.

Today they face bottom side Clyde at home.

Appearances: 7 Goals: 1

Conversation