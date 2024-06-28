Dundee ‘buzzing’ for opening day derby says Tony Docherty as discusses ‘huge compliment’ from Dundee United boss

A Dundee derby on the opening day of the season is a “brilliant advert” for Scottish football says Tony Docherty.

Doc’s Dark Blues are preparing for the new campaign and he revealed the whole training ground got a huge lift when they heard the fixture news.

Dundee will make the very short trip across the road to face their fierce rivals Dundee United at Tannadice, live on Sky Sports, on Sunday, August 4.

“Wow! How good is that? Brilliant,” the Dens Park boss said.

“It’s everything good about Scottish football, it is brilliant. They’ve got that totally right.

“I was listening to TalkSport and they were talking about the Dundee derby so the exposure that will get will be a brilliant advert for Scottish football.

“It’s a great game to be involved in.

“When the news came in, we were pulling the players off the ceiling because it is just an exciting start to the campaign.

“We are all buzzing for it.

“Anything we can do to enhance the product, which is a great product, this is a great example.

“A Dundee derby on the Sunday on TV…

“There will be real excitement in the city.”

Dundee United compliment

Docherty’s opposite number Jim Goodwin was interviewed on Sky Sports after the fixture list was revealed.

And the Dundee United boss said he was keen to emulate the work done by Docherty and Dundee last season.

The Dark Blues earned a top-six finish in their first season back after winning the Championship title, as the Tangerines did last term.

“It’s a huge compliment. From somebody with Jim’s experience in management, that is a huge compliment,” Docherty said.

“With a team coming up from the Championship, I’m sure they will [try to emulate us].

“I’m looking forward to seeing him on the first day.

“I think the city needs the derby and it is great we will be getting that again.”