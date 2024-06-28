Dundee ‘buzzing’ for opening day derby says Tony Docherty as discusses ‘huge compliment’ from Dundee United boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee ‘buzzing’ for opening day derby says Tony Docherty as discusses ‘huge compliment’ from Dundee United boss

The Dark Blues head to Tannadice to kick off the 2024/25 season.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty and Jim Goodwin will go head to head in August. Images: SNS.
Tony Docherty and Jim Goodwin will go head to head in August. Images: SNS.

A Dundee derby on the opening day of the season is a “brilliant advert” for Scottish football says Tony Docherty.

Doc’s Dark Blues are preparing for the new campaign and he revealed the whole training ground got a huge lift when they heard the fixture news.

Dundee will make the very short trip across the road to face their fierce rivals Dundee United at Tannadice, live on Sky Sports, on Sunday, August 4.

“Wow! How good is that? Brilliant,” the Dens Park boss said.

Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty is preparing his side for the new campaign. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“It’s everything good about Scottish football, it is brilliant. They’ve got that totally right.

“I was listening to TalkSport and they were talking about the Dundee derby so the exposure that will get will be a brilliant advert for Scottish football.

“It’s a great game to be involved in.

“When the news came in, we were pulling the players off the ceiling because it is just an exciting start to the campaign.

“We are all buzzing for it.

“Anything we can do to enhance the product, which is a great product, this is a great example.

“A Dundee derby on the Sunday on TV…

“There will be real excitement in the city.”

Dundee United compliment

Docherty’s opposite number Jim Goodwin was interviewed on Sky Sports after the fixture list was revealed.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.

And the Dundee United boss said he was keen to emulate the work done by Docherty and Dundee last season.

The Dark Blues earned a top-six finish in their first season back after winning the Championship title, as the Tangerines did last term.

“It’s a huge compliment. From somebody with Jim’s experience in management, that is a huge compliment,” Docherty said.

“With a team coming up from the Championship, I’m sure they will [try to emulate us].

“I’m looking forward to seeing him on the first day.

“I think the city needs the derby and it is great we will be getting that again.”

