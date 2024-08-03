Curtis Main reveals Dundee stars’ ‘unanimous’ backing for pre-derby walk to Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Curtis Main reveals Dundee stars’ ‘unanimous’ backing for pre-derby walk to Tannadice

The Dark Blues players will meet at Dens Park on Sunday before walking down Tannadice Street to the home of their city rivals.

By Sean Hamilton
Curtis Main is relishing his first Dundee derby experience - including the walk from Dens Park to Tannadice. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Curtis Main says his Dundee team-mates gave ‘unanimous’ backing to walking between Dens Park and Tannadice on derby day.

The away side’s walk to the venue is a long-standing tradition in the City of Discovery – and it’s one that will be continued on Sunday when the Dark Blues stroll down Tannadice Street for the lunchtime season-opener.

Dundee’s players were given the choice of whether to strap on their walking shoes ahead of the sold-out clash.

But first-time derby participant Main revealed there was no debate amongst Dark Blues stars.

He said: “It was spoken about in the dressing room and what the boys wanted to do and what the preference was.

“It was unanimous in what the boys wanted to do.

Curtis Main pictured at Dundee’s Gardyne training base. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“There are some that have played in the derby before and a few who haven’t, so it will be a good experience for everybody who hasn’t.

“That is why we want to keep things the way they have been.

“It is my first derby to play in. I am relishing the occasion and that goes for everything, in terms of the whole experience.”

Main has taken part in a few derbies in his career, with Middlesbrough versus Sunderland so far the spiciest encounter.

But the prospect of an all-city affair between two clubs literally on each others’ doorstep – and with Dundee chasing their first win at Tannadice in 20 years – has caught the striker’s imagination.

“This is unique because it is across the road,” he said.

Curtis Main was Dundee’s hat-trick hero as they kicked off their Premier Sports Cup campaign with a win over Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS

““I played Sunderland a few times down at Boro, which was decent but I am really relishing this one.

“The Boro derby is quite hostile but I will give you a comparison after I played in this derby.

“I am looking forward to it. I know everybody is looking forward to it.”

The 32-year-old, who was signed at St Mirren by United boss Jim Goodwin, added: “There is no better way to start the season than breaking that long-standing record.

“It is something we are aiming to do. We are going over there aiming for three points. “Everyone is focused on that.

“It is bragging rights in the derby, but getting that win and three points on the board as early as we can will help build momentum.

“The league is tough. It is going to be hard this season and it is important to get off to a fast start.”

