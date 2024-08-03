Curtis Main reveals Dundee stars’ ‘unanimous’ backing for pre-derby walk to Tannadice

Curtis Main says his Dundee team-mates gave ‘unanimous’ backing to walking between Dens Park and Tannadice on derby day.

The away side’s walk to the venue is a long-standing tradition in the City of Discovery – and it’s one that will be continued on Sunday when the Dark Blues stroll down Tannadice Street for the lunchtime season-opener.

Dundee’s players were given the choice of whether to strap on their walking shoes ahead of the sold-out clash.

But first-time derby participant Main revealed there was no debate amongst Dark Blues stars.

He said: “It was spoken about in the dressing room and what the boys wanted to do and what the preference was.

“It was unanimous in what the boys wanted to do.

“There are some that have played in the derby before and a few who haven’t, so it will be a good experience for everybody who hasn’t.

“That is why we want to keep things the way they have been.

“It is my first derby to play in. I am relishing the occasion and that goes for everything, in terms of the whole experience.”

Main has taken part in a few derbies in his career, with Middlesbrough versus Sunderland so far the spiciest encounter.

But the prospect of an all-city affair between two clubs literally on each others’ doorstep – and with Dundee chasing their first win at Tannadice in 20 years – has caught the striker’s imagination.

“This is unique because it is across the road,” he said.

““I played Sunderland a few times down at Boro, which was decent but I am really relishing this one.

“The Boro derby is quite hostile but I will give you a comparison after I played in this derby.

“I am looking forward to it. I know everybody is looking forward to it.”

The 32-year-old, who was signed at St Mirren by United boss Jim Goodwin, added: “There is no better way to start the season than breaking that long-standing record.

“It is something we are aiming to do. We are going over there aiming for three points. “Everyone is focused on that.

“It is bragging rights in the derby, but getting that win and three points on the board as early as we can will help build momentum.

“The league is tough. It is going to be hard this season and it is important to get off to a fast start.”