Tony Docherty insists Dundee don’t fear Rangers cup tie as he reveals transfer and Luke McCowan latest

In-form Dundee have no fear of going to Rangers in the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup insists manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues booked their place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup with a 6-1 thumping of Championship Airdrieonians on Saturday.

Six different scorers brought the Dee to 29 goals scored in just seven matches this term.

Now their efforts have been rewarded with a trip to face Phillipe Clement’s Rangers on the road for a place in the final four.

And Docherty says the confidence his side are showing means there will be no fear shown when the match comes around in September.

“If you are going to be successful in any cup competition you will have to come up against that kind of hurdle and beat either of the Old Firm,” he said.

“It has maybe come a wee bit early but if you are going to progress in cups, these are the hurdles you have to get over.

“We are not scared by it at all. We’re not scared, we know we are in a really good place right now.

“It’s an interesting tie and one we are really looking forward to.

“It’s a big game and these are the ones as players and staff you want to be involved in.”

‘A little bit light’

First on the agenda, however, is aiming to build on that fantastic start in the upcoming weekend Premiership clash with Hibs.

What supporters want to know is whether there will be new signings made before that contest comes around.

The team is flying on the park but reinforcements off it are in short supply.

Docherty’s bench against the Diamonds had just four outfield players including 16-year-old defender Seb Lochhead.

“We’re aware of that. We had four outfield players on the bench but I keep stressing about quality over quantity,” Docherty said.

“I want to bring in quality.

“So if it means waiting to get the right ones in then I’ll do that.

“But we are very aware that with the injuries we have we are a little bit light so we need to strengthen.”

Before Hibs?

Will there be any in before the trip to Easter Road?

“I’m not sure if we’ll get any before this weekend but we still have time before the window shuts,” he added.

“I won’t put any times or dates on these things but we are continually working to strengthen.

“If we can make a few additions, we’ll endeavour to do that.

“But it’s about the right types who can come in to strengthen what is a really strong squad.

“I don’t want someone to come in to fill a bench, I want starters.

“That’s the only thing that keeps you improving, that healthy competition.”

Luke McCowan?

And what about Luke McCowan’s future?

The Dundee star has been the subject of bids from Hibs and interest from champions Celtic has been mooted.

And Saturday’s opponents remain interested in the Dens midfielder.

Asked if there is any update, Docherty replied: “Absolutely nothing, nothing since Saturday.

“He trained with the squad again on Monday and he was part of our normal analysis session. So nothing more to say.”