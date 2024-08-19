Tony Docherty insists Dundee don’t fear Rangers cup tie as he reveals transfer and Luke McCowan latest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty insists Dundee don’t fear Rangers cup tie as he reveals transfer and Luke McCowan latest

The Dark Blues have been paired with the Gers in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty and in-demand Dundee star Luke McCowan. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty and in-demand Dundee star Luke McCowan. Image: SNS

In-form Dundee have no fear of going to Rangers in the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup insists manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues booked their place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup with a 6-1 thumping of Championship Airdrieonians on Saturday.

Six different scorers brought the Dee to 29 goals scored in just seven matches this term.

Now their efforts have been rewarded with a trip to face Phillipe Clement’s Rangers on the road for a place in the final four.

Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal making it 6-1 against Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal making it 6-1 against Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

And Docherty says the confidence his side are showing means there will be no fear shown when the match comes around in September.

“If you are going to be successful in any cup competition you will have to come up against that kind of hurdle and beat either of the Old Firm,” he said.

“It has maybe come a wee bit early but if you are going to progress in cups, these are the hurdles you have to get over.

“We are not scared by it at all. We’re not scared, we know we are in a really good place right now.

“It’s an interesting tie and one we are really looking forward to.

“It’s a big game and these are the ones as players and staff you want to be involved in.”

‘A little bit light’

First on the agenda, however, is aiming to build on that fantastic start in the upcoming weekend Premiership clash with Hibs.

What supporters want to know is whether there will be new signings made before that contest comes around.

The team is flying on the park but reinforcements off it are in short supply.

Josh Mulligan powers through the Inverness defence. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Josh Mulligan is one of five players out injured. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Docherty’s bench against the Diamonds had just four outfield players including 16-year-old defender Seb Lochhead.

“We’re aware of that. We had four outfield players on the bench but I keep stressing about quality over quantity,” Docherty said.

“I want to bring in quality.

“So if it means waiting to get the right ones in then I’ll do that.

“But we are very aware that with the injuries we have we are a little bit light so we need to strengthen.”

Before Hibs?

Will there be any in before the trip to Easter Road?

“I’m not sure if we’ll get any before this weekend but we still have time before the window shuts,” he added.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was delighted by his side's performance. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty is working on improving his squad. Image: SNS

“I won’t put any times or dates on these things but we are continually working to strengthen.

“If we can make a few additions, we’ll endeavour to do that.

“But it’s about the right types who can come in to strengthen what is a really strong squad.

“I don’t want someone to come in to fill a bench, I want starters.

“That’s the only thing that keeps you improving, that healthy competition.”

Luke McCowan?

Luke McCowan was in fine form again for Dundee. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan was in fine form again for Dundee at the weekend. Image: SNS

And what about Luke McCowan’s future?

The Dundee star has been the subject of bids from Hibs and interest from champions Celtic has been mooted.

And Saturday’s opponents remain interested in the Dens midfielder.

Asked if there is any update, Docherty replied: “Absolutely nothing, nothing since Saturday.

“He trained with the squad again on Monday and he was part of our normal analysis session. So nothing more to say.”

