Dundee v Hibs: How to watch LIVE on TV, team news and who is the referee?

Dundee are back in action this weekend after yet another international break comes to an end.

The home clash with Hibs is a real six-pointer – win and there’s a possibility the Dark Blues finish the weekend back in the top six, lose and the league’s bottom side are just one point behind.

The pressure is on both sides and they are expected to have to face each other in pretty horrible conditions.

Who can grab a big win?

Team news

Dundee have some real injuries blows to get over.

Ziyad Larkeche is the major one with the flying full-back one of the stand-out performers at Dens in recent matches and no like-for-like replacement in the squad.

Billy Koumetio replaced him at Aberdeen while Jordan McGhee, Clark Robertson and Fin Robertson are all options to step in.

Fin Robertson has shaken off the injury that saw him taken to hospital in the latter stages of the Aberdeen clash two weeks ago.

Scott Fraser remains out as he undergoes surgery to mend his groin issue and is expected to be out for four weeks.

Joe Shaughnessy also remains out but Trevor Carson has a chance of making the team after returning to training.

Julien Vetro has returned to parent club Burnley for tests after he fainted before the recent match at home to Kilmarnock.

Returning for Hibs is striker Mykola Kuharevich after suspension while striker Kieron Bowie remains out long-term.

Forecast

Dundee looks like it will miss the worst of Storm Bert on Saturday with no warnings in place for the city despite plenty nearby.

Heavy rain is expected in Dundee throughout Saturday morning before easing off ahead of kick-off while high winds are also forecast to ease by 5.45.

Conditions will improve by kick-off but the heavy precipitation will be a first real test for the Dens Park pitch after it’s expensive and extensive revamp.

Managers

“I expect a tough game,” said Tony Docherty.

“As usual, they’ll have a good support. So I think there will be a great atmosphere in the match.

“They’ve got quality going forward and you need to be guarded against that.

“But it’s hugely about what we do and I want to build on our home form.”

Under-pressure David Gray, meanwhile, said: “The position we find ourselves in at the moment as a football club isn’t good enough. We need to change that as quickly as we can and we’ve got an opportunity to try and do that at the weekend.

“If we win at the weekend, you go one point behind Dundee.”

Last 5

24/8/24 – Hibs 2-2 Dundee (Boyle 45, Bowie 72; Tiffoney 9, Murray 88)

24/02/24 – Hibs 2-1 Dundee (Vente 35 (p), Maolida 81; McCowan 78)

25/11/23 – Dundee 1-2 Hibs (Beck 85; Tavares 16, Miller 58)

30/9/23 – Hibs 0-0 Dundee

10/5/22 – Dundee 3-1 Hibs (McGinn 3, Mulligan 67, Adam 86; Scott 29)

How to watch on TV

The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1, kick off 5.45pm.

For those without a Premier Sports subscription, the channel show key incidents on their social media channels.

Referee

Saturday’s match official will be Nick Walsh assisted by Frank Connor and Chris Rae.

Walsh has dished out five red cards in 16 games this season, including two in a Europa League clash between Qarabag and Ajax. He’s also shown 73 yellow cards.

Andrews Dallas will be on VAR duty assisted by Andrew McWilliam.