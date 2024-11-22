Dundee v Hibs: How to watch LIVE on TV, team news and who is the referee?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee v Hibs: How to watch LIVE on TV, team news and who is the referee?

The Dark Blues take on the Premiership's bottom side in a crucial clash at Dens Park.

Murray finds a way for the Dee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Simon Murray scored a late equaliser the last time Dundee faced Hibs. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Dundee are back in action this weekend after yet another international break comes to an end.

The home clash with Hibs is a real six-pointer – win and there’s a possibility the Dark Blues finish the weekend back in the top six, lose and the league’s bottom side are just one point behind.

The pressure is on both sides and they are expected to have to face each other in pretty horrible conditions.

Who can grab a big win?

Team news

Dundee have some real injuries blows to get over.

Ziyad Larkeche is the major one with the flying full-back one of the stand-out performers at Dens in recent matches and no like-for-like replacement in the squad.

Ziyad Larkeche and Simon Murray celebrate the winner. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Ziyad Larkeche will be a major miss for Dundee. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

Billy Koumetio replaced him at Aberdeen while Jordan McGhee, Clark Robertson and Fin Robertson are all options to step in.

Fin Robertson has shaken off the injury that saw him taken to hospital in the latter stages of the Aberdeen clash two weeks ago.

Scott Fraser remains out as he undergoes surgery to mend his groin issue and is expected to be out for four weeks.

Trevor Carson started against Rangers last weekend. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Trevor Carson has a chance of returning for Dundee’s TV game against Hibs. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

Joe Shaughnessy also remains out but Trevor Carson has a chance of making the team after returning to training.

Julien Vetro has returned to parent club Burnley for tests after he fainted before the recent match at home to Kilmarnock.

Returning for Hibs is striker Mykola Kuharevich after suspension while striker Kieron Bowie remains out long-term.

Forecast

Dundee looks like it will miss the worst of Storm Bert on Saturday with no warnings in place for the city despite plenty nearby.

Heavy rain is expected in Dundee throughout Saturday morning before easing off ahead of kick-off while high winds are also forecast to ease by 5.45.

Conditions will improve by kick-off but the heavy precipitation will be a first real test for the Dens Park pitch after it’s expensive and extensive revamp.

Managers

Tony Docherty issues instructions to his players at Pittodrie. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Tony Docherty was unhappy with his side in defeat to Aberdeen last time out. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“I expect a tough game,” said Tony Docherty.

“As usual, they’ll have a good support. So I think there will be a great atmosphere in the match.

“They’ve got quality going forward and you need to be guarded against that.

“But it’s hugely about what we do and I want to build on our home form.”

Under-pressure David Gray, meanwhile, said: “The position we find ourselves in at the moment as a football club isn’t good enough. We need to change that as quickly as we can and we’ve got an opportunity to try and do that at the weekend.

“If we win at the weekend, you go one point behind Dundee.”

Last 5

Charlie Adam
Charlie Adam’s final match at Dens Park saw him score in a victory over Hibs – Dundee’s last win over the Edinburgh side. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

24/8/24 – Hibs 2-2 Dundee (Boyle 45, Bowie 72; Tiffoney 9, Murray 88)

24/02/24 – Hibs 2-1 Dundee (Vente 35 (p), Maolida 81; McCowan 78)

25/11/23 – Dundee 1-2 Hibs (Beck 85; Tavares 16, Miller 58)

30/9/23 – Hibs 0-0 Dundee

10/5/22 – Dundee 3-1 Hibs (McGinn 3, Mulligan 67, Adam 86; Scott 29)

How to watch on TV

The match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1, kick off 5.45pm.

For those without a Premier Sports subscription, the channel show key incidents on their social media channels.

Referee

Nick Walsh points to the penalty spot
Referee Nick Walsh will be the man in the middle for Dundee’s TV game against Hibs. Image: SNS

Saturday’s match official will be Nick Walsh assisted by Frank Connor and Chris Rae.

Walsh has dished out five red cards in 16 games this season, including two in a Europa League clash between Qarabag and Ajax. He’s also shown 73 yellow cards.

Andrews Dallas will be on VAR duty assisted by Andrew McWilliam.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
John Nelms discusses major attractions and key figures behind Dundee link-up with CF Monterrey
Joe Shaughnessy
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy opens up on ACL injury rehab and 'light at…
(Left to right) Adrian Vargas (CF Monterrey schools and administration manager), Jack Nelms (Dundee FC), Tim Keyes (Dundee FC chairman), Juan Gonzalez (CF Monterrey), John Nelms (Dundee FC managing director), Jose Antonio Noriega (CF Monterrey sports president), Nicolas Martellotto (CF Monterrey academy director). Image: Dundee FC
Dundee enter new 'strategic partnership' with Mexican outfit
Mo Sylla is a fans favourite at Dundee. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS
'90 minute performance' challenge laid down to Dundee players ahead of weekend Hibs clash
Gary Harkins, Sean Higgins, Jocky Scott and Craig Forsyth with the trophy. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee Challenge Cup win in 2009 was family affair for Craig Forsyth
Scott Fraser
Tony Docherty provides Dundee injury update as Scott Fraser heads for operation plus good…
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty talks losing 'three captains' as Dundee boss explains hopes for post-Aberdeen resurgence
Dismayed Dundee lost their last match at Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
How bad is Dundee's start to the season and what gives optimism for months…
Mo Sylla
LEE WILKIE: Dundee must find their voice to get back on track in huge…
Hearts struggled to get to grips with Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee star performing 'dying art' as he's compared to former Chelsea winger
4

Conversation