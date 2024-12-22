Trevor Carson targeting extended run for Dundee as he opens up on ‘strange situation’ and knee injury latest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Trevor Carson targeting extended run for Dundee as he opens up on ‘strange situation’ and knee injury latest

The Dens Park goalie is battling with Jon McCracken for the No 1 spot at Dens Park.

Trevor Carson and Tony Docherty
Dundee goalie Trevor Carson and boss Tony Docherty shake hands after the defeat at Rangers. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
By George Cran

Trevor Carson wants an extended run between the sticks for Dundee.

The experience stopper was back in goal for the weekend clash at Rangers after watching Jon McCracken in action in the previous three matches.

Carson pulled off a couple of key saves at Ibrox but couldn’t prevent the Gers taking all three points with a 1-0 victory.

He does, though, hope he’s done enough to keep his spot in Boxing Day’s crucial home Premiership clash with Ross County.

Saturday was Carson’s seventh Dundee appearance of the season while McCracken has been in goal for 16 matches.

Strange situation

The Northern Ireland international now wants to even those numbers up with a run of games over the festive period.

“It’s been a strange situation with me and Jon and it hasn’t been easy for either of us,” Carson said.

Dundee goalkeepers Jon McCracken and Trevor Carson.
Dundee goalkeepers Jon McCracken and Trevor Carson are in competition for the gloves at Dens Park.

“But when you’re a professional footballer at a club like Dundee, you’re going to have competition.

“We are lucky. We’ve got three really good goalkeepers with Harry Sharp as well.

“But it’s just about being ready when you’re called upon. And I think both of us would love a run of games and to get a bit of rhythm.

“So let’s see what happens with that.

“But in terms of being called upon, it’s obviously there’s nothing more frustrating not playing on a Saturday.

“When you get the chance, it’s great.”

Dictated

He added: “It’s not easy but circumstances have been sort of dictated.

“It’s no fault of the gaffer.

“I got back in the team and got a couple of games under the belt then came the setback with my knee.

Trevor Carson
Trevor Carson earned a clean sheet at Motherwell in October. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“Then I got back the team again, and you have Killie away, and the doctor makes a decision that I can’t play an astroturf so it’s been circumstances have sort of dictated for the gaffer.

“It’s been frustrating. But again, I think as a goalie, why should we be any different from a striker or a winger, no one’s place is guaranteed.

“You have to go out and perform on a Saturday and me and Jon fully know you’ve always got someone breathing down your neck, so you have to be on your game.

“I think it can only improve us.”

How is the knee injury?

The knee injury has been an ongoing issue for Carson over the past couple of seasons.

It ruled him out for the second half of last term, allowing McCracken to come in and impress.

But Carson says things are feeling good.

Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS
Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. Image: SNS

“It’s frustrating with my knee, I felt great after the two games I did play before but a completely different thing that came up with my knee, it set me back for a couple of weeks,” he said.

“We’ve got that under control now.

“With my knee, it’s been plenty of injections and plenty of seeing specialists, but it feels as good as it has for a few years now.

“And I owe it to the gaffer, he showed a lot of faith in me.

“Maybe the gaffer’s trust, not in me but trust in my knee, waned a little bit.

“I’ve got to show him that I can do it over a sustained period of time.

“Performances dictate that and hopefully I get that opportunity.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty with Fin Robertson
3 Dundee talking points from Rangers defeat as Dee show something different at Ibrox
Monterrey midfielder Cesar Garza takes on River Plate in a pre-season friendly. Image: Javier Vicencio/Shutterstock
Dundee seal deal for Mexican midfielder Cesar Garza as potential debut opponent revealed
2
Dundee were beaten 1-0 at Rangers. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Tony Docherty on Dundee's 'disappointed dressing-room' after narrow Rangers defeat as reason behind Simon…
Josh Mulligan
Josh Mulligan lifts lid on Dundee contract latest and discusses 100 appearance milestone
Seun Adewumi made his first start for Dundee at Rangers. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dundee at Rangers: Team news, flu outbreaks and who is the referee?
Monterrey midfielder Cesar Garza takes on River Plate in a pre-season friendly. Image: Javier Vicencio/Shutterstock
Dundee target Mexican midfielder as January transfer window nears
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty challenges players to put in 'perfect performance' at Rangers
Dundee boss Tony Docherty saw his side fall to a third straight home defeat. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
Illness sees EIGHT Dundee players miss training as Scott Fraser injury frustration and Seun…
Duncan Ferguson salutes supporters at Tannadice
Duncan Ferguson amongst Dundee and ex-Dundee United stars and staff owed cash by crisis…
Former Dundee manager Gary Bowyer smiles on the sideline
Former Dundee boss Gary Bowyer back in management as he teams up with ex-Dens…

Conversation