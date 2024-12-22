Trevor Carson targeting extended run for Dundee as he opens up on ‘strange situation’ and knee injury latest

Trevor Carson wants an extended run between the sticks for Dundee.

The experience stopper was back in goal for the weekend clash at Rangers after watching Jon McCracken in action in the previous three matches.

Carson pulled off a couple of key saves at Ibrox but couldn’t prevent the Gers taking all three points with a 1-0 victory.

He does, though, hope he’s done enough to keep his spot in Boxing Day’s crucial home Premiership clash with Ross County.

Saturday was Carson’s seventh Dundee appearance of the season while McCracken has been in goal for 16 matches.

Strange situation

The Northern Ireland international now wants to even those numbers up with a run of games over the festive period.

“It’s been a strange situation with me and Jon and it hasn’t been easy for either of us,” Carson said.

“But when you’re a professional footballer at a club like Dundee, you’re going to have competition.

“We are lucky. We’ve got three really good goalkeepers with Harry Sharp as well.

“But it’s just about being ready when you’re called upon. And I think both of us would love a run of games and to get a bit of rhythm.

“So let’s see what happens with that.

“But in terms of being called upon, it’s obviously there’s nothing more frustrating not playing on a Saturday.

“When you get the chance, it’s great.”

Dictated

He added: “It’s not easy but circumstances have been sort of dictated.

“It’s no fault of the gaffer.

“I got back in the team and got a couple of games under the belt then came the setback with my knee.

“Then I got back the team again, and you have Killie away, and the doctor makes a decision that I can’t play an astroturf so it’s been circumstances have sort of dictated for the gaffer.

“It’s been frustrating. But again, I think as a goalie, why should we be any different from a striker or a winger, no one’s place is guaranteed.

“You have to go out and perform on a Saturday and me and Jon fully know you’ve always got someone breathing down your neck, so you have to be on your game.

“I think it can only improve us.”

How is the knee injury?

The knee injury has been an ongoing issue for Carson over the past couple of seasons.

It ruled him out for the second half of last term, allowing McCracken to come in and impress.

But Carson says things are feeling good.

“It’s frustrating with my knee, I felt great after the two games I did play before but a completely different thing that came up with my knee, it set me back for a couple of weeks,” he said.

“We’ve got that under control now.

“With my knee, it’s been plenty of injections and plenty of seeing specialists, but it feels as good as it has for a few years now.

“And I owe it to the gaffer, he showed a lot of faith in me.

“Maybe the gaffer’s trust, not in me but trust in my knee, waned a little bit.

“I’ve got to show him that I can do it over a sustained period of time.

“Performances dictate that and hopefully I get that opportunity.”