Why wasn’t Dundee derby Scottish Cup clash a sell-out?

Dundee FC secured a historic victory over city rivals Dundee United on Monday night – but why did it not sell out?

Tony Docherty hailed his side’s all-round performance after Simon Murray’s early goal was enough to see Dee through to the next round.

It was the Dark Blues’ first Scottish Cup victory over the Tangerines since 1956 and the first derby win in any competition since 2017.

However, it was the first Dundee v United clash this season not to sell out, with blocks of empty seats dotted around Dens.

According to Dundee’s website, Monday’s crowd was 9,292 – an impressive turnout, but lower than the 11,585 that attended the league game on January 2, with demand for that clash crashing the site.

‘First Dundee derby I’ve known not to sell out’

Dundee FC’s DeeTV presenter Ethan Hampton, who also runs the Dens Park Choir X fan page, says it is the first derby he has known not to sell out.

Several factors are thought to have been in play.

These include:

The Dundee FC ticketing system which requires fans to have accounts with the club to get into certain games

Season tickets not being valid

The game being played on a Monday night

The match coming just 18 days after the previous derby

The cost-of-living crisis and the cost of going to games

Ethan said: “The club brought in a new ticketing system in the summer where you need to have previously purchased a ticket to get to the Old Firm games.

“The system is designed to stop Celtic and Rangers fans sitting in the home end, but the club have also been using this system for the derbies.

“I know several people who have had to ask friends, family or even strangers to get tickets using this system.”

Dundee FC confirmed the same ticketing system was used for both January derbies.

Additionally, Ethan believes the fixture list has played a role in the attendance drop, with games against Celtic and Rangers, and an away trip to St Johnstone, sandwiched by the derbies.

He added: “Some fans might have been priced out of the game.

“There have been several big games lately and it’s getting pretty late in the month.

“If someone gets paid once a month they might not have been able to afford another £33 for the derby game, especially the month after Christmas.”

This was echoed by Grant Strachan, who felt the pricing was “ridiculous” after two Category A games.

Grant, who runs the Dundee Derry page, claims some Dee fans had difficulties getting tickets from the club ticket office.

He added: “If the tickets were cheaper I can guarantee the game would have sold out.

“It’s certainly nothing to do with the football, and I’ve never really known the home end not to sell out for the derby.

Several Dee fans discussed the issue on X ahead of the match.

One wrote: “I understand the clubs only selling to previous ticket purchasers but turning away people who want to enjoy the game is detrimental and a foolish decision to take.

“It is what it is, but no one should put themselves into financial hardship over this.”

Another added: “It’s on a Monday night a lot of people work and may not be able to get to the game due to work commitments.”

‘Several factors’

Others said they hoped the situation would lead to Dark Blues chiefs reviewing the club’s ticketing system.

But despite the drop since the last derby, Monday’s game still attracted the second-highest attendance at Dens Park this season.

And it is understood Dundee FC chiefs were pleased with the turnout, given the Monday night TV fixture.

Ethan added: “It feels like there were several factors at play here but it feels to me like a one-off, I’m sure the next one will be a sell-out like January 2.”

Paul Goodwin, co-founder of the Scottish Football Supporters Association, told us: “There are several factors at play and these are all very valid points made by the fans.

“January can be a particularly challenging time for supporters given the costs associated with attending football matches.

“Additionally, whenever we do research we always find support of all clubs just don’t want to see the same fixture over and over again – even if it is the highlight of the season.”