Former Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo eyes return to Scottish football management – but not at Tannadice

Csaba Laszlo is eyeing up a return to management in Scotland – but it won’t be at former club Dundee United.

Laszlo has returned to his Edinburgh home after the Covid-19 pandemic curtailed his stay with Indian Super League side Chennaiyin.

And with a host of clubs seeking new bosses, the ex-United and Hearts boss is keen to make it third time lucky in Scottish football.

“Maybe my phone will ring over the next few days and I will be asked to come back to a club here. I don’t think that will be Dundee United.”

The United job is now up for grabs, following today’s departure of Micky Mellon, but Romanian-born Laszlo won’t be going back.

“Scotland is my home now and I’m very settled in Edinburgh,” said Laszlo. “There are a lot of changes in Scottish football right now and some interesting opportunities.

“I have fond memories of my time there and good relations with a lot of people at the club but you don’t go back a second time.”

Colourful CV

Laszlo, 57, has a colourful CV in the game.

He started out in lower league German football at Borussia Monchengladbach II before becoming assistant manager to German legend Lothar Matthaus at the Hungarian national side.

He has since had spells in four other countries – Uganda, Slovakia, Romania and most recently India – in between a two year stint at Hearts and a short-spell at United that ended in 2018.

Laszlo returned to Scotland in April and is unlikely to return as India has become the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The situation in India is very, very bad right now and I don’t know when football will return,” said Laszlo.

United record

Laszlo won 18 of the 43 games in charge of United between November 2017 and September 2018 but failed to help them in their quest to gain promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

He did, however, make a lasting impact in the transfer market after signing keeper Benjamin Siegrist.

Swiss star Siegrist was linked with move to Celtic last year and is believed to have been scouted by several English clubs following a string of top displays for United this term.