Csaba Laszlo: Give new manager time to make his mark at Dundee United

The late, great Jim McLean had the ultimate staying power as the most successful manager in Dundee United’s history.

Few can argue with the incredible success he brought during their golden era of the 1980s as United and New Firm rivals Aberdeen shook-up Scottish football.

For 16 years between 1976 and 1993, United finished no lower than fifth in Scottish football’s top flight.

During that period, they won the title in 1983, reached the UEFA Cup Final and the European Cup Semi-final and starred six Scottish Cup Finals.

© SNS Group 0141 221 3602

There is, however, a certain sense of irony over the longevity of McLean’s 22-year reign when you consider United are now seeking their sixth boss in six years in a modern-day, results-driven business.

Since 2015, United have had mixed fortunes with Mixu Paatelainen, Ray McKinnon, Csaba Laszlo, Robbie Neilson and Micky Mellon at the helm.

Only two of those managers have lasted more than a year – McKinnon and Neilson – with the Challenge Cup and Championship title the only pieces of silverware United have in their trophy cabinet during that time.

Mellon achieved relative success in keeping United in the Scottish Premiership but, ultimately, the relationship wasn’t 100% right for either party and United find themselves back again to square one.

“There comes a point in football when a club should consider stability,” said former United boss Laszlo. “I completely understand the pressures that come with being a club manager nowadays.

Vision

“Most directors want results but they also want a long-term plan, a vision for where the club can get to.

“If you can get both then you will be very happy but sometimes you need a bit of patience.

“Klopp wasn’t always popular at Liverpool but the people who appointed him had faith and trust that he could do the job.”

“The best example I can give from the recent era is Liverpool.

“They brought in Jurgen Klopp from Germany and were quite clear that it was a three-year plan for him to succeed.

“His first year didn’t go do well. They didn’t win a lot (only 13 victories from 30 games) and the supporters weren’t all happy with him.

Champions League

“Klopp wasn’t always popular at Liverpool but the people who appointed him had faith and trust that he could do the job.

“We all know what happened next. He has taken them to the Champions League and won their first title in 30 years.

“It took time for his vision to succeed but he was given time. Even now, when they haven’t won the title again, the board at Liverpool believe in him.

© SNS Group/SRU

“If a club like Liverpool can do that then so too can other clubs, like maybe Dundee United.

“If they get the right person for the job, someone who shares their vision who has a plan to transform the club then they should give that manager time.”

Swiss Wall

Laszlo had a 40% win ration during his time at Tannadice and didn’t succeed in his attempt to help United gain promotion back to the Scottish Premiership.

However, he believes his dealings in the transfer market – most notably the signing of keeper Benjamin Siegrist – can leave a lasting legacy for the Tannadice club.

Former Aston Villa youth star Siegrist arrived on a free transfer from Liechtenstein side in 2018.

A string of commanding displays have put ‘The Swiss Wall’ in the shop window with Celtic and several clubs in England scouting him.

© SNS Group

“It is very important to sign good players,” said Laszlo, who is back living in Edinburgh after a spell in charge of Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC. “As a manager you have to think about the business.

“You can’t keep going to the owner or club sponsors and asking for more and more money. You have to try and make money for the club.

Big challenge

“I believe time will show that I did that at Dundee United. I brought in some good players and Siegrist is one of them.

“He could go to Celtic or to England and United will make a lot of money from him.

“I also started to bring on young players and that is so important for the future of Dundee United.

“Next season is going to be a big challenge. They will have Dundee back for a derby, Hearts are in the top league and they have a new challenge from St Johnstone.

© SNS Group / SFA

“St Johnstone’s season has been like a fairytale story but I don’t think that puts more pressure on Dundee United.

“They should be aiming for the top six but, if anything, St Johnstone have shown that a club like United is capable of winning cups too.

“I have fond memories from United. I still have good relations with people and players I worked with and I think they have enormous potential – especially when they are able to get big crowds back at Tannadice.

“I just hope they give the new manager time and trust him to do a great job.”