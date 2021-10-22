Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United kid notches crucial goal as Scotland share Victory Shield glory in Belfast

By Alan Temple
October 22 2021, 5.06pm
MacLeod's future?

Dundee United prospect Rory MacLeod found the net as Scotland’s U16 side retained the Victory Shield in Northern Ireland.

MacLeod opened the scoring with a clinical header against Wales, setting Stuart McLaren’s kids on their way to a 2-0 triumph.

Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge made the game safe when he capitalised on an error at the back by the young Dragons.

The win at H&W Welders’ Belfast home ground means Scotland share the glory with Wales.

Both sides claimed two victories during the six-day youth football showpiece.

MacLeod, who made his under-20 debut for United at the age of 14 last year, played in all three games as the Tannadice teen enhances his burgeoning reputation.

