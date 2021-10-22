Dundee United kid notches crucial goal as Scotland share Victory Shield glory in Belfast

Dundee United prospect Rory MacLeod found the net as Scotland’s U16 side retained the Victory Shield in Northern Ireland.
MacLeod opened the scoring with a clinical header against Wales, setting Stuart McLaren’s kids on their way to a 2-0 triumph.
Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge made the game safe when he capitalised on an error at the back by the young Dragons.
The win at H&W Welders’ Belfast home ground means Scotland share the glory with Wales.
Both sides claimed two victories during the six-day youth football showpiece.
MacLeod, who made his under-20 debut for United at the age of 14 last year, played in all three games as the Tannadice teen enhances his burgeoning reputation.
