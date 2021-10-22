Dundee United kid notches crucial goal as Scotland share Victory Shield glory in Belfast

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United prospect Rory MacLeod found the net as Scotland’s U16 side retained the Victory Shield in Northern Ireland.

MacLeod opened the scoring with a clinical header against Wales, setting Stuart McLaren’s kids on their way to a 2-0 triumph.

𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗯 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🤝🍊 United U18’s Rory MacLeod heads in the opening goal in Scotland’s 2-0 win over Wales in the Victory Shield today. The #SCO16s were crowned joint winners of the tournament alongside their opponents, well done to Rory and the squad!👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/EetAXZ4RNI — OUR ACADEMY (@dufcacademy) October 22, 2021

Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge made the game safe when he capitalised on an error at the back by the young Dragons.

The win at H&W Welders’ Belfast home ground means Scotland share the glory with Wales.

Both sides claimed two victories during the six-day youth football showpiece.

#SCO16s | A huge congratulations to @mclarenstu's Scotland Men's Under-16s squad, who have retained the Victory Shield, alongside joint-winners Wales – and possibly Northern Ireland too, who are in action later on.#YoungTeam | #VictoryShield pic.twitter.com/DriSU1Fieb — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 22, 2021

MacLeod, who made his under-20 debut for United at the age of 14 last year, played in all three games as the Tannadice teen enhances his burgeoning reputation.