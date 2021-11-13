Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kerr Smith continues Scotland rise as Dundee United duo help U19s to Gibraltar win

By Alan Temple
November 13 2021, 1.25pm Updated: November 13 2021, 2.24pm
Smith in Premiership action
Kerr Smith starred for Scotland U19s as Billy Stark’s kids defeated their Gibraltar counterparts 3-0.

Smith, 16, started alongside his Tannadice teammate Chris Mochrie in Saturday morning’s European Qualification Round clash in Croatia.

The prodigious centre-half was linked with Liverpool last week as his reputation continues to grow.

A free-kick by Rangers’ Alex Lowry added to strikes by Bamber Bridge loanee Luke Apter and Everton’s Luke Butterfield in the comfortable triumph.

The victory sees Scotland bounce back from their shock defeat against Armenia on Wednesday. 

Scotland conclude their Group 11 campaign with an onerous clash against section hosts Croatia on Tuesday.

But a win is likely to be required if Stark’s side are to qualify for the Elite Round on the road to Euro 2022, with Armenia expected to see off Gibraltar.

Tam Courts hopeful Kerr Smith will stay at Dundee United despite Liverpool interest

