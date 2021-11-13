Kerr Smith continues Scotland rise as Dundee United duo help U19s to Gibraltar win

An error occurred. Please try again.

Kerr Smith starred for Scotland U19s as Billy Stark’s kids defeated their Gibraltar counterparts 3-0.

Smith, 16, started alongside his Tannadice teammate Chris Mochrie in Saturday morning’s European Qualification Round clash in Croatia.

The prodigious centre-half was linked with Liverpool last week as his reputation continues to grow.

A free-kick by Rangers’ Alex Lowry added to strikes by Bamber Bridge loanee Luke Apter and Everton’s Luke Butterfield in the comfortable triumph.

#SCO19s | FULL TIME: Scotland 3-0 Gibraltar. It is all over in Lučko. A Saturday morning filled with goals for Scotland! Go on, lads!#YoungTeam https://t.co/xxYNhlfmlW pic.twitter.com/b1YvCM1dW6 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 13, 2021

The victory sees Scotland bounce back from their shock defeat against Armenia on Wednesday.

Scotland conclude their Group 11 campaign with an onerous clash against section hosts Croatia on Tuesday.

But a win is likely to be required if Stark’s side are to qualify for the Elite Round on the road to Euro 2022, with Armenia expected to see off Gibraltar.