LEE WILKIE: Dundee United getting Tony Watt in now makes sense – but they have other options ready to shine

Getting Tony Watt into Tannadice this month would be a huge boost for Dundee United.

And it does seem like an outcome that is in everybody’s interest to make happen.

From Motherwell’s point of view, they won’t want a player in their team who has already committed to play for another team in the same league.

And it’s no good for Watt either if he’s not playing.

The Tangerines need help scoring goals, too.

So, get it done and let’s see Watt scoring goals in tangerine.

I think they just need to bite the bullet and pay a little extra this month because United need a lift right now.

Form hasn’t been good but the season can still be a really successful one thanks to the start they made.

Prospects

And I’m still excited over the young prospects in that United squad.

Declan Glass showed his quality with that tremendous goal against Hibs.

And I think he could go on to have a real impact on first-team matters at Tannadice.

He’s one I keep an eye on because he’s had similar injury issues to myself in his early career.

But he seems to be over that and has been looking sharp lately.

I felt sorry for him to be subbed early against Motherwell but he’s showed great attitude and been lively ever since.

It has been a bit enforced of late to see so many young players starting games, thanks to the Covid problems they’ve had.

But I hope that doesn’t mean the chances for players like Glass, Chris Mochrie, Darren Watson and Archie Meekison dry up.

I’ve written about Mochrie before but I think Watson is one that can be a real danger for United in the second half of the campaign.

He’s the type that will cause teams problems in any game.

The way United have played this season, scoring goals has been a real struggle and these are players who have the ability to create.

Having a few games under their belts lately will help bring those skills out in the future.

Senior help needed

What is needed to help that happen is a bit more consistency from the more senior players in the team.

Jeando Fuchs, Charlie Mulgrew, Ryan Edwards and Benjy Siegrist have been the standouts so far this season.

But they’ve not hit the heights of the early part of the campaign lately.

It feels like since there was talk of Fuchs potentially moving on, he’s maybe lost a bit of focus.

Little injuries have crept into the centre-back pairing and you hope that’s not going to last beyond this winter break.

I think Tam Courts will add a couple of faces but it will still be a young team at Tannadice for the rest of the season.

Those inexperienced lads need consistent performances alongside them from the older heads.

Come back after the break refreshed and re-energised, United can get themselves back on track.