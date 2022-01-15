Kerr Smith won’t be Dundee United’s last ‘top dollar’ kid bound for Premier League, vows Tam Courts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kerr Smith won’t be Dundee United’s last ‘top dollar’ kid bound for Premier League, vows Tam Courts

By Sean Hamilton
January 15 2022, 8.30am
Tam Courts is full of praise for Kerr Smith and everybody at Dundee United involved in his development
Tam Courts is full of praise for Kerr Smith and everybody at Dundee United involved in his development

Dundee United aim to make Kerr Smith “the first of many” big money youngsters churned out by their newly tooled-up academy.

Smith’s move to Aston Villa – which could be worth up to £2 million to the Tangerines – was confirmed on Friday after a week of negotiations.

After making just 12 appearances for United, the 17-year-old is now set to chase his Premier League dream.

And Tannadice head coach Tam Courts, who is squarely behind the Tangerines’ youth-focused approach, hopes there are many more to follow.

“We have given quite a few debuts this season and we have played a lot of young players in important matches,” he said.

Dundee United manager Tam Courts will continue to stick by young players following the sale of Kerr Smith to Aston Villa

“We have also stuck by them because young players make mistakes along the way.

“That is just part of the development journey they are on but, ultimately, they represent a strong group who are responsible for the sustainability of this football club, because young players are always attractive to the market, we have a reputation for developing young talent and top clubs are now paying top dollar for them.

“Hopefully, Kerr will be the first of many who are developed and sold on for a good fee.

“We are also hoping that a lot of these young boys can get a number of games under their belt at Dundee United before they move on.

“Kerr is quite rare because he has got his move and made less than 15 appearances for the club.”

Tam Courts is keen to develop more youngsters like Kerr Smith at Dundee United

Smith will initially join Villa’s Under-23 side, but will be watched closely by first-team manager Steven Gerrard, who has already seen him in action while in charge at Rangers.

And Courts believes Smith has a real chance of catching the eye.

Courts raved: “It is really exciting on a number of different fronts.

“Kerr is a young player who has been at the club since he was nine. He has come all the way through the academy system and was a very early debutant.

“He also played in some really big and significant games for the club in a short space of time.

“He is a boy with all the potential in the world.

“It is great that Dundee United have been able to do business with an English Premier League club and it is a huge opportunity for Kerr.

Steven Gerrard.
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard saw Kerr Smith in action for Dundee United while in charge at Rangers

“We are just really proud of the player and everything the club has done for him and what he has achieved in such a short space of time.”

Courts also hailed United’s “selfless” academy staff, led by Andy Goldie, for the huge role they played in Smith’s development over his years with the club.

“The staff at the academy and the coaches who have looked after Kerr at all the various age groups deserve enormous credit,” he said.

“A lot of the academy coaches work at that level because they are quite selfless.

Dundee United academy chief Andy Goldie (back row, wearing grey) has high hopes for the club’s kids

“They might not want the plaudits but they need to take an enormous pat on the back for the work they have done in helping Kerr where he is today.”

He added: “Kerr has been on a really steep journey, especially over the last couple of days.

“He has really blossomed but there is still a lot of growth and development to come.

“We really do think he can be a top player in the future at the highest level and that can be in the English Premier League.”

PODCAST: Dundee United legend Sean Dillon’s insight on Kerr Smith’s Aston Villa transfer and what Nadir Ciftci will give St Johnstone

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]