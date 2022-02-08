Tam Courts says Tony Watt ‘desperate’ to get first Dundee United goal against Motherwell and gives Spörle and Mulgrew injury updates

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts believes striker Tony Watt will embrace the pressure of playing against his old side Motherwell and it could be the perfect time to score his first Dundee United goal.

The 28-year-old forward is yet to open his account for the Tangerines since joining from Well in January.

But football is a funny old game, and the United boss says tomorrow night against his former employers could be the moment for the striker.

Funny old game

“Tony has made a big impact, with his leadership, his personality and his assists,” said Courts.

“The thing now is probably getting him on the scoresheet and it can be funny how football unfolds, so he will be desperate to get that first goal against his old club.

“Tony enjoys being centre stage and having that pressure on his shoulders.

“We have seen that in his personality and the way he goes about leading within the team.

“So hopefully he can kick-start things for us against Motherwell.”

Courts will be looking for Watt – or any of his players – to end the side’s scoring drought.

Chance to go FOURTH

A goal and a first win in three games could lift United up to fourth in the Premiership, despite recent frustrations from supporters.

The United boss acknowledges that and believes a win will help his side’s aspirations for a top six finish with the league split on the horizon.

“The fans have been great with us, we had a very good start and when we didn’t win a few games they stuck by us,” he said.

Next up at Tannadice… Tickets for our cinch Premiership clash with @MotherwellFC are still on sale 👇 — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) February 7, 2022

“They want to see the team performing better and getting wins – they are frustrated, the players are frustrated and I’m frustrated.

“The league has become very compressed and I think over the next few weeks teams will go up and down in the race for the top six.

“It’s going to be an exciting run-in to the split now.

“From our point of view, we have been very solid defensively and it’s now about getting the attacking side of it going now.”

Injury news

United will be without left back Adrián Spörle and it’s looking likely the experienced Charlie Mulgrew will miss out too.

The veteran defender is almost ready for a return from injury but the weekend Scottish Cup trip to Partick Thistle might be a more realistic target.

“Adrián and Charlie are the only two,” Courts said of his injury list.

“Adrian will be out until next month but we are pushing Charlie on, he’s desperate to get back and is doing everything to return as quickly as possible.”