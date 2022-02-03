Scottish Cup: Ticket details revealed for Dundee United’s trip to Partick Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Cup: Ticket details revealed for Dundee United’s trip to Partick Thistle

By Scott Lorimer
February 3 2022, 12.49pm Updated: February 3 2022, 1.02pm
Nicky Clark scored a controversial late winner as United beat Partick Thistle in last season's competition.
Dundee United fans can now get their hands on tickets for the upcoming Scottish Cup clash with Partick Thistle.

The Terrors travel to Firhill in the fifth round of the tournament on Saturday, February 12, and are set to again carry huge backing.

Nearly 2,000 Arabs travelled to Ayrshire to see Tam Courts’ men beat Kilmarnock 2-1 after extra time in the last round.

They’ll now hope for another victory over Championship opponents to see them into the quarter finals.

The incident leading to United's late winner against Partick Thistle in last season's Scottish Cup.
Dundee United knocked Partick Thistle out of last season’s tournament at Tannadice

Ticket prices

Tickets for the upcoming clash are now on sale, Dundee United have confirmed.

United fans will be house in the Colin Weir Stand at Firhill.

Adult tickets are £20.

Concessions (over 65s, students, disabled supporters including carer, 16-18 year olds) are £15

It is also £15 for children’s tickets.

Briefs can be bought online from the Partick Thistle website.

Tickets can be purchased online right up until kick-off, with digital tickets sent via email, but there will be no provision for in-person cash or card sales on the day.

