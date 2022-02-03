Scottish Cup: Ticket details revealed for Dundee United’s trip to Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United fans can now get their hands on tickets for the upcoming Scottish Cup clash with Partick Thistle.

The Terrors travel to Firhill in the fifth round of the tournament on Saturday, February 12, and are set to again carry huge backing.

Nearly 2,000 Arabs travelled to Ayrshire to see Tam Courts’ men beat Kilmarnock 2-1 after extra time in the last round.

They’ll now hope for another victory over Championship opponents to see them into the quarter finals.

Ticket prices

Tickets for the upcoming clash are now on sale, Dundee United have confirmed.

United fans will be house in the Colin Weir Stand at Firhill.

Adult tickets are £20.

Concessions (over 65s, students, disabled supporters including carer, 16-18 year olds) are £15

It is also £15 for children’s tickets.

Briefs can be bought online from the Partick Thistle website.

Tickets can be purchased online right up until kick-off, with digital tickets sent via email, but there will be no provision for in-person cash or card sales on the day.