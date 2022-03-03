Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards vows he’ll ‘take it on the chin’ after own goal nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards vows he’ll ‘take it on the chin’ after own goal nightmare

By Ewan Smith
March 3 2022, 4.01pm
Ryan Edwards has vowed to bounce back from his own goal nightmare
Ryan Edwards has held his hands up after a own goal nightmare and vowed he’ll ‘take it on the chin’ to help Dundee United bounce back.

The United captain has been outstanding for most of the season.

But he netted his second successive own goal in the 2-1 defeat to Livingston on Wednesday.

That followed a strike at the wrong end in the draw with Aberdeen as United dropped down to sixth place.

And with just four games until the split, Edwards knows United have to bounce back quickly to satisfy their top six ambitions.

“I feel very low,” Edwards told Dundee United TV.

“But, as captain of the team, it’s important for me to come out and speak.

“Fans don’t want to hear apologies and all that soppy stuff but all players have bad spells, bad scenarios or situations in games.

“I’ve had that now and it’s time for me to take what comes of it on the chin. I’ll do it no problem.

Ryan Edwards: Fans have right to shout and scream

Ryan Edwards suffered late heartbreak as his own goal handed Livingston the win over Dundee United

“Everyone has a bad situation in a season or a bad couple of games.

“But you just get on with it.

“You don’t whinge about it or start all that rubbish by saying ‘sorry for this’ as if you did it on purpose.

“You just get on with it.

“That’s football. Stuff like that happens.

“We had opportunities to do something against Aberdeen and Livingston but failed.

“That’s down to us on the pitch.

“There was a great following at Livingston and the fans have the right to be shouting and screaming at us.

Ryan Edwards has been outstanding for Dundee United for most of the season

“We conceded soft goals and didn’t create an awful lot going forward.

“If we were on it like we were at the start of the season we would have gone on to win that 1-0.

“But there was a mistake by me at the end. I’ll bounce back and so will the team.”

Scott McMann targets starting slot

Meanwhile, United star Scott McMann has vowed to force his way back into the starting XI.

McMann hasn’t started since the 0-0 draw in the Dundee derby on February 1st, with on-form Ross Graham keeping him out of the side.

Scott McMann is keen to force his way back into the Dundee United team

He came on for Graham in the Livingston loss and is keen to recapture his early season form.

“The boys have done brilliantly,” said McMann. “Ross has been outstanding. I have no complaints.

“But I have worked hard to get back in want to stay there.

“United are a massive club. When I first heard of their interest in me I was desperate to come.

“It’s everything I’d hoped it would be and I want to help the club achieve the first aim of getting into the top six.”

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards believes Ross Graham has ‘saved Dundee United a fortune’ in the transfer market

