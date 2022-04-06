Tam Courts praises Dundee United ‘maverick’ Mathew Cudjoe and reveals why visa wait was blessing in disguise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts praises Dundee United ‘maverick’ Mathew Cudjoe and reveals why visa wait was blessing in disguise

By Alan Temple
April 6 2022, 5.00pm Updated: April 6 2022, 6.20pm
Impressed: Courts
Tam Courts insists ‘maverick’ Mathew Cudjoe will be afforded every opportunity to shine for Dundee United if he continues to thrive in training.

Cudjoe, 18, entered the fray during last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Hibs, replacing Scotland international Marc McNulty after 79 minutes.

Making a long-awaited debut five months after arriving at United, he was roared onto the pitch by more than 2,000 travelling fans at Easter Road.

During a breathless cameo, the former Bayern Munich trialist fizzed one shot wide and showed a willingness to commit defenders.

Cudjoe then almost conceded a penalty after dangling a leg in front of Chris Mueller.

It would be an almighty curveball if Courts was to pitch Cudjoe into the Dundee derby cauldron on Saturday — but the teenager has given the Tangerines’ boss food for thought.

Mathew Cudjoe
Immediate favourite: Cudjoe

“We are more than happy to give Mathew those opportunities if he continues to merit it with his commitment to training in the background,” said Courts.

“With their support of Matthew, you can see the type of players our fans gravitate towards — you can see he has maverick qualities and individual moments.

“He is someone who is committing really well to the way we work and how we are coaching him.

“That will give him more opportunities with Dundee United’s first-team.

“He had a good time on the pitch against Hibs, with a couple of decent moments on the ball. On another day, he might have given away a penalty. So, it was an interesting introduction!”

‘A slow approach’

Cudjoe’s impact in training and popularity in the dressing room were underlined as Tannadice teammates reacted to his bow.

Tony Watt declared ‘what a talent’, while skipper Ryan Edwards simply quoted footage of the player being interviewed on Twitter, before adding emojis of a crown and the flag of Ghana.

Cudjoe has adapted admirably to his new surroundings after committing to a life-altering move away from his family last November, penning a three-year deal with United.

“Mathew has adjusted to life in Scotland, being away from his parents and acclimatising to the way we train in a professional environment,” continued Courts.

“The benefit we had at the start was that he went through a visa process which meant Mathew couldn’t actually play for the first-team. That meant we were able to take a slow approach with him.

“It took away the pressure to be around the senior environment.

“He was then training with the Development Squad. We scheduled a few games and ultimately — although he is still at the early part of his journey — last Saturday was a real breakthrough moment.”

