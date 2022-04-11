Dundee United target ‘where they belong’ as Tam Courts addresses Calum Butcher absence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts is determined to lead Dundee United back to ‘where they belong’ and further justify the ‘bold’ decision to hand him the reins at Tannadice.

United chiefs took an educated gamble last summer when they appointed Courts as the successor to Micky Mellon.

At that point, the young coach’s only experience of management was an undeniably successful stint in charge of Kelty Hearts when they were still in the junior ranks.

However, Courts ticked off his primary objective by securing United’s place in the Premiership top six for the first time since 2015.

And European qualification is now a real possibility.

“The board made a bold decision in appointing me and there have been a lot of different challenges,” said Courts.

“Last year, the team consolidated in the Premiership.

“This year, we made some key decisions in the background to clear up the average age and the way we have been building a squad.

“We have given a lot of young people an opportunity.

“To get in the top six, and European football, would be pretty much putting the team back where it belongs.”

Finding a ‘ruthless’ streak

United’s path to continental competition was mapped out in detail on Monday afternoon when the SPFL announced their post-split fixtures.

The Tangerines will kick off with home matches against Hearts and Motherwell — a third Premiership trip to Tannadice for both of those sides.

An Old Firm double-header follows, with a visit to Ibrox before United host Celtic.

And the campaign concludes with a 12.15 p.m. kick-off in Dingwall against Ross County on May 14.

And Courts has urged his players to find their ‘ruthless streak’ after throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against city rivals Dundee at the weekend.

“We have shown a lot of resilience and character,” continued Courts. “It has culminated in us getting into a good position.

“But we haven’t been ruthless enough in the last few games. For the next five games, that is what we will be focused on.”

Calum Butcher omission

Meanwhile, Courts has addressed the absence of midfielder Calum Butcher from the match-day squad to face the Dee.

The tough-tackling Englishman, who also missed out in the recent 1-1 draw against Hibernian, took part in training last week but was not utilised in the derby.

“There were a few different considerations in hand,” said Courts.

“We had to make a decision on the team and I thought, on Saturday, we showed we were quite well balanced.

“There was a lot of experience and good quality on the pitch.

“It was a decision I made based on the different information that was available to me.

“I think we got the team selection right and it was just 10 minutes that cost us all three points.”