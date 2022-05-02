Dundee United youngster Nathan Cooney agrees permanent Tannadice exit following loan stint

Dundee United youngster Nathan Cooney has signed a pre-contract deal with Brechin City.
Cooney, 20, joined the Highland League outfit on loan in January but was restricted to just two appearances due to injury.
Nevertheless, the centre-back impressed Glebe Park gaffer Andy Kirk sufficiently to earn a permanent move.
✍ 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡 𝗖𝗢𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗬 𝗢𝗡 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗟
The Club is delighted to confirm the signing of defender Nathan Cooney on a pre-contract agreement from @dundeeunitedfc.
Full story ➡️ https://t.co/ORPCJWzU31 pic.twitter.com/92U7FSpyhl
— Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) May 1, 2022
Kirk told Brechin City’s official website: “Nathan came in on loan from Dundee United and trained with us a few times and played a couple of games.
“From that you could see he was a player that we would definitely want.
“He’s quick, strong, aggressive and very good defensively. He’ll bring a huge amount to our back line.”
Cooney failed to make a senior outing for United’s first-team, albeit he was among several precocious kids who lined up against Sheffield United in a friendly at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.
He enjoyed a loan stint with Raith Rovers last term, making three appearances, before spending the first half of this season at Elgin City.
Dylan Levitt in ‘step up’ vow as Dundee United loan star sets Rangers and Celtic target