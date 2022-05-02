Dundee United youngster Nathan Cooney agrees permanent Tannadice exit following loan stint

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United youngster Nathan Cooney has signed a pre-contract deal with Brechin City.

Cooney, 20, joined the Highland League outfit on loan in January but was restricted to just two appearances due to injury.

Nevertheless, the centre-back impressed Glebe Park gaffer Andy Kirk sufficiently to earn a permanent move.

✍ 𝗖𝗜𝗧𝗬 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡 𝗖𝗢𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗬 𝗢𝗡 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗟 The Club is delighted to confirm the signing of defender Nathan Cooney on a pre-contract agreement from @dundeeunitedfc. Full story ➡️ https://t.co/ORPCJWzU31 pic.twitter.com/92U7FSpyhl — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) May 1, 2022

Kirk told Brechin City’s official website: “Nathan came in on loan from Dundee United and trained with us a few times and played a couple of games.

“From that you could see he was a player that we would definitely want.

“He’s quick, strong, aggressive and very good defensively. He’ll bring a huge amount to our back line.”

Cooney failed to make a senior outing for United’s first-team, albeit he was among several precocious kids who lined up against Sheffield United in a friendly at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

He enjoyed a loan stint with Raith Rovers last term, making three appearances, before spending the first half of this season at Elgin City.