Charlie Mulgrew urges Dundee United starlet to fulfil ‘big things’ prophecy and outlines quest for ‘winning culture’ ahead of Celtic visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Mulgrew has praised Dundee United boss Tam Courts for attempting to install a ‘winning culture’ at Tannadice.

The Tangerines slipped to a tame 2-0 defeat against Rangers on Sunday but remain in pole position to secure fourth place in the Premiership.

Courts’ charges lead Motherwell by one point and are three ahead of Ross County as a fraught fight for European qualification goes down to the wire.

While cognisant that United’s campaign has been imperfect, Mulgrew believes the manager — in his first campaign as an SPFL boss — deserves credit for a solid campaign to date.

United’s next challenge will be to spoil the title party of Mulgrew’s former club Celtic, who arrive in Dundee knowing a point will officially secure the 2021/22 Premiership crown.

“The manager has been great in pushing us and trying to create a winning culture at the club,” said Mulgrew.

“We have managed to pick up a few wins. There have been a lot of things we could have done better — that’s the same for every team — but we are reasonably happy.

“However, the season is far from done and we want to finish really strongly.

“European football remains the aim. We finished in the top six — first and foremost — and now we’re in this position, we want to push for fourth.

“We’ll move on [from Rangers] to the next game against Celtic and try to pick up points there. It’s a totally different game; totally different occasion; a totally different way that Celtic play.

“We need to be ready to step up and hopefully get a result.”

‘Really good’ Mathew Cudjoe

Meanwhile, Mulgrew insists talented teenager Mathew Cudjoe is bursting with potential after the Ghanaian made his maiden United start at Ibrox.

The former Bayern Munich trialist enjoyed a bright opening 10 minutes against the Gers, embarking on a couple of fearless, intrepid surges forward.

However, with United failing to put their stamp on the game, he found himself increasingly isolated and — like his strike-partner Tony Watt — struggled to retain possession in the final third.

But Mulgrew believe the future is bright for Cudjoe.

“Matty Cudjoe is a really good player,” lauded Mulgrew. “He’s a young boy who needs game-time.

“Sunday was a difficult one for him; we didn’t have a lot of possession. Having more of the ball suits his style more and we can help him more in that way.

“But he is definitely one for the future — somebody who can really kick on if he wants to.

“It’s like any young player: it’s a long, hard road with some ups and downs. Hopefully, he can really come through for us, be a top player and go on to big things.”