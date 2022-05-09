Charlie Mulgrew urges Dundee United starlet to fulfil ‘big things’ prophecy and outlines quest for ‘winning culture’ ahead of Celtic visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charlie Mulgrew urges Dundee United starlet to fulfil ‘big things’ prophecy and outlines quest for ‘winning culture’ ahead of Celtic visit

By Alan Temple
May 9 2022, 10.24pm
Determined to respond: Mulgrew
Determined to respond: Mulgrew

Charlie Mulgrew has praised Dundee United boss Tam Courts for attempting to install a ‘winning culture’ at Tannadice.

The Tangerines slipped to a tame 2-0 defeat against Rangers on Sunday but remain in pole position to secure fourth place in the Premiership.

Courts’ charges lead Motherwell by one point and are three ahead of Ross County as a fraught fight for European qualification goes down to the wire.

While cognisant that United’s campaign has been imperfect, Mulgrew believes the manager — in his first campaign as an SPFL boss — deserves credit for a solid campaign to date.

United’s next challenge will be to spoil the title party of Mulgrew’s former club Celtic, who arrive in Dundee knowing a point will officially secure the 2021/22 Premiership crown.

Charlie Mulgrew harangues Aaron Ramsey

The manager has been great in pushing us and trying to create a winning culture at the club,” said Mulgrew.

“We have managed to pick up a few wins. There have been a lot of things we could have done better — that’s the same for every team — but we are reasonably happy.

“However, the season is far from done and we want to finish really strongly.

“European football remains the aim. We finished in the top six — first and foremost — and now we’re in this position, we want to push for fourth.

We’ll move on [from Rangers] to the next game against Celtic and try to pick up points there. It’s a totally different game; totally different occasion; a totally different way that Celtic play.

“We need to be ready to step up and hopefully get a result.”

‘Really good’ Mathew Cudjoe

Meanwhile, Mulgrew insists talented teenager Mathew Cudjoe is bursting with potential after the Ghanaian made his maiden United start at Ibrox.

The former Bayern Munich trialist enjoyed a bright opening 10 minutes against the Gers, embarking on a couple of fearless, intrepid surges forward.

However, with United failing to put their stamp on the game, he found himself increasingly isolated and — like his strike-partner Tony Watt — struggled to retain possession in the final third.

But Mulgrew believe the future is bright for Cudjoe.

Cudjoe got stuck in against the Gers

“Matty Cudjoe is a really good player,” lauded Mulgrew. “He’s a young boy who needs game-time.

“Sunday was a difficult one for him; we didn’t have a lot of possession. Having more of the ball suits his style more and we can help him more in that way.

But he is definitely one for the future — somebody who can really kick on if he wants to.

“It’s like any young player: it’s a long, hard road with some ups and downs. Hopefully, he can really come through for us, be a top player and go on to big things.”

