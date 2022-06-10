Denmark 1-1 Scotland: How did Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone young guns fare in under-21 clash?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

Denmark 1-1 Scotland: How did Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone young guns fare in under-21 clash?

By Sean Hamilton
June 10 2022, 6.52pm Updated: June 10 2022, 7.03pm
(L to R) Dundee United's Ross Graham, St Johnstone's Ross Sinclair and Dundee's Josh Mulligan on Scotland under-21 duty
(L to R) Dundee United's Ross Graham, St Johnstone's Ross Sinclair and Dundee's Josh Mulligan on Scotland under-21 duty

Tayside’s top clubs were well represented as Scotland under-21s clashed with Denmark on Friday.

Dundee United duo Ross Graham and Kieran Freeman, Dundee’s Josh Mulligan and young St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair all started in Vejle.

The young Scots were overpowered from start to finish by their Danish counterparts but dug out a draw to bring their European Championships qualifying campaign to an end.

Scot Gemmill’s side will not be at next year’s tournament after managing only one win from their eight matches.

But how did the Tayside stars perform individually?

Ross Sinclair

St Johnstone’s Ross Sinclair in training with Scotland under-21s

The No1 spot could be open at St Johnstone this season.

If out of contract Zander Clark does, as seems likely, sign for another club this summer, it definitely will be.

At 21, Ross Sinclair is still young, but the Saints stopper turned in a promising showing in Denmark.

Sinclair made four fantastic saves as the Danes put Scotland under the cosh.

He tipped over a curling effort from distance early on, denied FC Midtjylland’s Gustav Isaksen twice in stunning fashion, and pulled off an incredible, acrobatic, fingertip stop from Soren Tengstedt’s header late on.

There was little he could have done to stop Maurits Kjaergaard’s thunderous, near-post equaliser.

But, despite a couple of questionable decisions to come for crosses late on, his overall display suggested the solution to Saints’ summer keeper conundrum may already be at McDiarmid Park.

Ross Graham

Ross Graham on Scotland duty previously
Ross Graham on Scotland duty.

Relentless Danish pressure meant United star Ross Graham was up against it for 90 minutes.

Unsurprisingly, the young Tangerines star was up to the task.

He was in place to make two crucial blocks before the break and his size and strength made him a formidable barrier to Danish progress.

That Graham has the physical attributes needed to make it as a modern centre-half aren’t in question.

What separates the top players in the position from the rest is ability on the ball.

On a few occasions – albeit the dominant nature of Denmark’s performance made life difficult – Graham showed himself willing to carry possession out of defence.

That bodes well for his future – and for Dundee United next season.

Kieran Freeman

Dundee United's Kieran Freeman could make his Scotland under-21 debut.
Dundee United’s Kieran Freeman picked up his second – and final – Scotland under-21 cap against Denmark

Dundee United fans know all about Kieran Freeman’s love of getting forward.

He had precious little opportunity to show off that side of his game in Denmark.

But what the Tangerines star did do was demonstrate his defensive grit with a display fuelled by concentration and athleticism.

It was as incredibly tough shift for the United man.

But he was part of a defensive unit that kept the dominant Danes at bay until the last 20 minutes.

There was far more to praise about his dogged, determined display than criticise.

Josh Mulligan

It was a backs-to-the-wall performance from Scotland.

But whenever they did threaten, Josh Mulligan was inevitably involved, particularly before the break.

The young Dundee star was on the end of the young Scots’ first chance and was unlucky not to make better contact on his back post header from Scott High’s cross.

His relentless snapping at Danish heels landed him in trouble when he was booked, albeit incredibly softly, for a third offence before the break.

But his harrying approach also won the free-kick that Stephen Kelly caressed home to give Scotland the lead.

The Dundee star has already shown at club level that he is an excellent prospect.

Being part of an under-seige Scotland side didn’t give him the sort of platform he needs to show off his best qualities.

But what Mulligan lacked in terms of attacking opportunities, he made up for with sheer determination.

Scotland under-21 boss hails ‘character’ of young Dundee and Dundee United stars as he hints at Kieran Freeman cap

