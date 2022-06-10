Denmark 1-1 Scotland: How did Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone young guns fare in under-21 clash?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tayside’s top clubs were well represented as Scotland under-21s clashed with Denmark on Friday.

Dundee United duo Ross Graham and Kieran Freeman, Dundee’s Josh Mulligan and young St Johnstone goalkeeper Ross Sinclair all started in Vejle.

The young Scots were overpowered from start to finish by their Danish counterparts but dug out a draw to bring their European Championships qualifying campaign to an end.

Scot Gemmill’s side will not be at next year’s tournament after managing only one win from their eight matches.

But how did the Tayside stars perform individually?

Ross Sinclair

The No1 spot could be open at St Johnstone this season.

If out of contract Zander Clark does, as seems likely, sign for another club this summer, it definitely will be.

At 21, Ross Sinclair is still young, but the Saints stopper turned in a promising showing in Denmark.

Sinclair made four fantastic saves as the Danes put Scotland under the cosh.

He tipped over a curling effort from distance early on, denied FC Midtjylland’s Gustav Isaksen twice in stunning fashion, and pulled off an incredible, acrobatic, fingertip stop from Soren Tengstedt’s header late on.

There was little he could have done to stop Maurits Kjaergaard’s thunderous, near-post equaliser.

But, despite a couple of questionable decisions to come for crosses late on, his overall display suggested the solution to Saints’ summer keeper conundrum may already be at McDiarmid Park.

Ross Graham

Relentless Danish pressure meant United star Ross Graham was up against it for 90 minutes.

Unsurprisingly, the young Tangerines star was up to the task.

He was in place to make two crucial blocks before the break and his size and strength made him a formidable barrier to Danish progress.

That Graham has the physical attributes needed to make it as a modern centre-half aren’t in question.

What separates the top players in the position from the rest is ability on the ball.

On a few occasions – albeit the dominant nature of Denmark’s performance made life difficult – Graham showed himself willing to carry possession out of defence.

That bodes well for his future – and for Dundee United next season.

Kieran Freeman

Dundee United fans know all about Kieran Freeman’s love of getting forward.

He had precious little opportunity to show off that side of his game in Denmark.

But what the Tangerines star did do was demonstrate his defensive grit with a display fuelled by concentration and athleticism.

It was as incredibly tough shift for the United man.

But he was part of a defensive unit that kept the dominant Danes at bay until the last 20 minutes.

There was far more to praise about his dogged, determined display than criticise.

Josh Mulligan

Good luck to Harry Sharp and Josh Mulligan who are in the squad tonight #thedee https://t.co/nb3M5Puvrf pic.twitter.com/EBPMyFFMQG — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) June 10, 2022

It was a backs-to-the-wall performance from Scotland.

But whenever they did threaten, Josh Mulligan was inevitably involved, particularly before the break.

The young Dundee star was on the end of the young Scots’ first chance and was unlucky not to make better contact on his back post header from Scott High’s cross.

His relentless snapping at Danish heels landed him in trouble when he was booked, albeit incredibly softly, for a third offence before the break.

But his harrying approach also won the free-kick that Stephen Kelly caressed home to give Scotland the lead.

The Dundee star has already shown at club level that he is an excellent prospect.

Being part of an under-seige Scotland side didn’t give him the sort of platform he needs to show off his best qualities.

But what Mulligan lacked in terms of attacking opportunities, he made up for with sheer determination.