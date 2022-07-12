Dundee United boss Jack Ross responds to Ryan Edwards Charlton speculation and addresses goalkeeper search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United boss Jack Ross responds to Ryan Edwards Charlton speculation and addresses goalkeeper search

By Alan Temple
July 12 2022, 10.24pm
Jack Ross insists he is unaware of any interest in Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards from Charlton Athletic — and has no desire to alter his backline for the coming campaign.

Reports on Sunday suggested that the London club were weighing up a move for the Tannadice captain, who was named United player’s player of the year last season.

Edwards, an inspirational figure since arriving from Blackpool in 2020, has one year remaining on his existing contract.

Asked whether he was aware of any impending approach from the Addicks, Ross replied: “Absolutely nothing.

“There were a core group of players who performed really well last season and carried a lot of the load, helping young players along.

“The team’s defensive record last season was good; it was a big part of the reason we qualified for Europe.

“So, when you have someone who captains the team like Ryan and plays pretty much week-in, week-out, the defence isn’t an area we want to do much with.”

Keeper conundrum

Ross’ focus is instead on adding to the United group, with a replacement for Benjamin Siegrist between the sticks an ongoing priority.

He would not be drawn on specific targets — with a contract offer reportedly tabled to Zander Clark and interest in Central Coast Mariners keeper Mark Birighitti — but hopes the endgame is nearing.

“I have been open about needing to strengthen that department for the last couple of weeks,” added Ross. “Hopefully, we can get there soon.

“Ideally, we would get it sorted as soon as possible, especially with Jack Newman going out on loan [to Peterhead].

“We have Carljohan Eriksson, who was up against a really good goalkeeper last year and it was hard to break in.”

Depth

Indeed, Ross is keen to emphasise that United’s search for an experienced, quality No.1 is no slight on the Finland international, who is yet to make his United debut following a January switch from Mjallby.

He added: “It has been a fresh start for him and, as a person and a professional, I have been very impressed by him.

“He has performed well in training. Recruiting a goalkeeper is to give us depth in that position, rather than us believing we don’t already have a good goalkeeper here.”

VIDEO: Inside Dundee United’s Spanish training camp

