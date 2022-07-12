Dundee United boss Jack Ross responds to Ryan Edwards Charlton speculation and addresses goalkeeper search

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Ross insists he is unaware of any interest in Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards from Charlton Athletic — and has no desire to alter his backline for the coming campaign.

Reports on Sunday suggested that the London club were weighing up a move for the Tannadice captain, who was named United player’s player of the year last season.

Edwards, an inspirational figure since arriving from Blackpool in 2020, has one year remaining on his existing contract.

Asked whether he was aware of any impending approach from the Addicks, Ross replied: “Absolutely nothing.

“There were a core group of players who performed really well last season and carried a lot of the load, helping young players along.

“The team’s defensive record last season was good; it was a big part of the reason we qualified for Europe.

“So, when you have someone who captains the team like Ryan and plays pretty much week-in, week-out, the defence isn’t an area we want to do much with.”

Keeper conundrum

Ross’ focus is instead on adding to the United group, with a replacement for Benjamin Siegrist between the sticks an ongoing priority.

He would not be drawn on specific targets — with a contract offer reportedly tabled to Zander Clark and interest in Central Coast Mariners keeper Mark Birighitti — but hopes the endgame is nearing.

“I have been open about needing to strengthen that department for the last couple of weeks,” added Ross. “Hopefully, we can get there soon.

“Ideally, we would get it sorted as soon as possible, especially with Jack Newman going out on loan [to Peterhead].

“We have Carljohan Eriksson, who was up against a really good goalkeeper last year and it was hard to break in.”

Depth

Indeed, Ross is keen to emphasise that United’s search for an experienced, quality No.1 is no slight on the Finland international, who is yet to make his United debut following a January switch from Mjallby.

He added: “It has been a fresh start for him and, as a person and a professional, I have been very impressed by him.

“He has performed well in training. Recruiting a goalkeeper is to give us depth in that position, rather than us believing we don’t already have a good goalkeeper here.”