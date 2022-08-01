Dundee United apologise to fans over AZ Alkmaar ticket chaos By Jake Keith August 1 2022, 11.08am Updated: August 1 2022, 4.41pm 1 The game will be held at Tannadice on Thursday. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Luigi Capuano returns to Dundee United as club’s new chief executive LEE WILKIE: One request for Dundee United against AZ Alkmaar – go for it! Freddy van der Hoorn on Jim McLean’s homework, chucking his BOOT at a ref and why he missed out on Dundee United Scottish Cup redemption Dundee United’s potential European opponents revealed if Tangerines stun AZ Alkmaar