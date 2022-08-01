Dundee United’s potential European opponents revealed if Tangerines stun AZ Alkmaar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have learned their potential Europa Conference League opponents — IF they can upset the odds and eliminate AZ Alkmaar.

UEFA have confirmed the groupings ahead of the draw for the playoff round, which takes place on Tuesday at 1pm.

Due to AZ’s coefficient, United would take their seeded status if they progress from the upcoming tie between the sides.

As such, they would face an — in theory — more winnable fixture, albeit some big guns remain in the unseeded side of the draw.

With third qualifying round matches yet to be played, the winner of United and AZ will be drawn against the victors of either:

Paide Linnameeskond (EST) vs Anderlecht (BEL), Wolfsberger (AUT) v Gzira United (MLT), Riga FC (LAT) v Gil Vicente (POR), AIK (SWE) v Shkendija (MKD) or Viborg (DEN) v B36 Torshavn (FAR).

The playoff ties will take place on August 18 and 25, with a lucrative place in the Europa Conference League group phase the reward for progression.

United, who host AZ on Thursday evening, are back in Europe for the first time in a decade.

Their last continental adventure was ended by Dinamo Moscow, with Peter Houston’s side succumbing to a 7-2 aggregate defeat.