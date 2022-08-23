LEE WILKIE: Troubled Dundee United’s heart has gone – how they get it back and what’s missing right now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Troubled Dundee United’s heart has gone – how they get it back and what’s missing right now

By Lee Wilkie
August 23 2022, 8.30am
Steven Fletcher dejected at full-time against St Mirren.
Steven Fletcher dejected at full-time against St Mirren.

Last week I tried to be positive about Dundee United, hoping it was just a bit of a one-off after the AZ nightmare.

After being thumped 3-0 at home to St Mirren on Saturday, however, it is clear there are major problems at Tannadice.

Right now United are a very easy team to play against.

They are a very easy team to score against.

And there does not look like a quick fix available.

Basics

Looking at the stats from Saturday’s match, they don’t make that bad reading for Jack Ross’s side.

Ross cuts a dejected figure once more after defeat to his old team.

They might have had more possession but the hugely worrying thing is how easily they are opened up when they don’t have it.

The goals they are conceding are very cheap.

It’s not just the goals they let in that concern me.

There were loads of examples where they just didn’t do the basics.

I remember a throw-in for the Buddies in United’s defensive third and they were allowed to just throw it to feet and get a cross into the box. How can that happen?

Steven Fletcher was the closest player to the ball but he’s the striker.

The third goal was another big concern from my point of view.

I don’t blame the goalie, he could’ve done better of course, but had he got a block on it there were three St Mirren players around the ball waiting for a loose ball.

Every other United player apart from Mathew Cudjoe had given up on it (see below).

Willingness to fight

The heart has gone from the team when you see things like that.

With a new manager in the building, every player should be working their socks off to prove to him they should be in the team.

That’s not happening right now, the total opposite is happening.

The only way a team gets through a run like this is getting back to basics.

Marcus Fraser battles with Tony Watt at Tannadice.

We know there are talented players in that squad.

But there needs to be a willingness to fight for everything, tooth and nail.

Any second ball needs to be scrapped for at every opportunity, it’s all about being fit, strong and hardworking.

The current crop of players have to get better at the simple things.

Calum Butcher and Jeando Fuchs

But there’s also an issue with recruitment that’s added to that.

Calum Butcher left in the summer, six months after Jeando Fuchs departed.

Those two have not been replaced and we are seeing what can happen without that sort of tenacious midfield presence.

Calum Butcher left United in the summer.

I think that’s why Charlie Mulgrew was moved into midfield against Hearts.

Butcher was a fairly limited player, no disrespect, but he was a master at the dirty side of the game and we saw that in big derby clashes and matches like that.

Get another player like that in midfield alongside Dylan Levitt and I will feel a lot better about this United team.

But they have a lot of work on to sort themselves out.

It doesn’t bear thinking about what Celtic will do to them next weekend if they don’t.

5 Dundee United talking points as St Mirren collapse poses huge questions ahead of Celtic visit

