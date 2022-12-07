Liam Fox: No risks to be taken with Peter Pawlett in latest Dundee United fitness battle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox admits no risks will be taken with Peter Pawlett as he continues his comeback from serious injury.

The Dundee United midfielder had surgery on a crippling Achilles problem in March and finally featured for the first team again in October against Aberdeen.

Pawlett has been used sparingly since but was sidelined for the Tangerines’ friendly against Swansea City on Saturday with a calf strain.

Fox insists the injury is just a minor setback and is hopeful the 31-year-old will be fit again when United return to Premiership action at Livingston next weekend.

The United head coach said: “Pete has had a slight recurrence with his calf.

“Pete had been out for so long and when you come back there is a higher risk of something else in their body not quite firing because they haven’t been training and playing for a period of time.

“It is nothing major and fingers crossed he will be back in the group for the Livingston game.”

Fox added: “Pete is obviously disappointed and we are gutted for him because he has worked hard and he looked really good just before the break.

“It is just a setback, nothing worse than that.

“We want to make sure he is right because we don’t want to put Pete at any more risk because he has been through enough in the last few months.

“He is still working hard with the physios in the morning and then in the gym in the afternoon.”

United lost 2-0 to Swansea but Fox was still happy with the efforts of his players who had only just returned to full training last week following the World Cup break.

There is a further friendly this Saturday at Tannadice against Championship league leaders Ayr United before the Livingston game and Fox is looking forward to another stern test.

The 38-year-old added: “I have been pleased with the group since they have come back.

“They worked hard on Saturday and I was also pleased with them against Swansea.

“It was a tough test because they are a really good side and we got a lot of work done.

“We got through without any further injuries and to be honest we are looking for more of the same this week.

“The boys will be working tirelessly this week and then we have Ayr United this weekend, who will offer us a different threat.

“So that will be a good test for the players.”