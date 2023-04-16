Dundee United director ‘heartbroken’ after his horse Hill Sixteen dies in Grand National

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jimmy Fyffe, the Dundee owner of Hill Sixteen, the horse which died in the Grand National, says he is “utterly devastated” at the loss.

Mr Fyffe, a drinks firm owner and a director at Dundee United Football Club, was at Aintree with his family to watch the race.

Tragedy struck at the first fence when the 80/1 outsider suffered a fall.

Screens were erected around the stricken horse as vets gave medical assistance.

However, it was announced a short time after the race had finished that Hill Sixteen had died.

Mr Fyffe described the loss “heartbreaking”.

He said: “I was there with family at Aintree and to witness it was just heartbreaking for everyone involved.

“These horses are treated like kings and Hill Sixteen certainly was by all of us.

“I’m particularly sad for trainer Sandy Thomson and everyone at the stables who look after these magnificent horses.

“Hill Sixteen was his best horse at the stable so I’m really gutted for him.

“It’s devastating for both me and co-owner Scott Townshend.”

Mr Fyffe, said the delay to the race caused by animal rights protestors who had got on to the course played a part in the tragedy.

“The delay certainly didn’t help the horses as they were kept in the parade area for a long time which isn’t normal,” said Mr Fyffe.

“It was also a warm day but there are so many factors that could have come into play.

We sadly lost Hill Sixteen in today’s Grand National Our thoughts are with Sandy Thomson & connections ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eY55Z2pewV — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 15, 2023

“We’ve since been told that the horse suffered a heart attack on the approach to the fence.

“I know people have a right to their views about the sport and be allowed to express those opinions but I wish some of the protestors would come to the stables and see how well these horses are treated.

“They are so well loved.”

Commenting on the death of the horse, Dickon White, North-West regional director for Jockey Club Racecourses and in charge of the Aintree Racecourse, said: “Hill Sixteen was immediately attended by expert veterinary professionals during the Grand National, but sadly sustained a fatal injury.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with his connections.”

There was some comfort for Mr Fyffe after his second horse – Florida Dreams – won the last race of the day at the Aintree meeting.

No celebrations despite winning last race

“Normally winning a Grade-2 race at Aintree would be an unreal experience and cause for a huge celebration.

“However, after the devastating loss, the win was nice but celebrations were understandably not on anyone’s mind.”

Asked about whether the loss had altered his view of the sport, Mr Fyffe said he had no intention of reducing his involvement.

“I’m heavily involved in horseracing and have many horses involved in national hunt and flat racing and that’s not going to change.

“I love the sport and the horses too much.”

The race was won by the favourite – Corach Rambler – the Lucinda Russell trained horse based at Milnathort in Kinross-shire.

Hundreds of race fans, well-wishers and locals gathered at the Perthshire stables on Sunday to welcome its triumphant return home.