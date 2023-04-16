Dundee United director ‘heartbroken’ after his horse Hill Sixteen dies in Grand National

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Dundee United director ‘heartbroken’ after his horse Hill Sixteen dies in Grand National

Owner Jimmy Fyffe was at Aintree to watch the race as the tragedy unfolded.

By Neil Henderson
Hill Sixteen died after a fall a the first fence in the Grand National. Image: Jockey Club Grossick Photography
Hill Sixteen died after a fall a the first fence in the Grand National. Image: Jockey Club Grossick Photography

Jimmy Fyffe, the Dundee owner of Hill Sixteen, the horse which died in the Grand National, says he is “utterly devastated” at the loss.

Mr Fyffe, a drinks firm owner and a director at Dundee United Football Club, was at Aintree with his family to watch the race.

Tragedy struck at the first fence when the 80/1 outsider suffered a fall.

Screens were erected around the stricken horse as vets gave medical assistance.

However, it was announced a short time after the race had finished that Hill Sixteen had died.

The horse fell at the first fence

Mr Fyffe described the loss “heartbreaking”.

Jimmy Fyffe said everyone was heartbroken by the death of the horse. Image: DC Thomson

He said: “I was there with family at Aintree and to witness it was just heartbreaking for everyone involved.

“These horses are treated like kings and Hill Sixteen certainly was by all of us.

“I’m particularly sad for trainer Sandy Thomson and everyone at the stables who look after these magnificent horses.

“Hill Sixteen was his best horse at the stable so I’m really gutted for him.

“It’s devastating for both me and co-owner Scott Townshend.”

Jimmy Fyffe’s horse, Hill Sixteen (left) in action at Aintree in 2021. Image: The Jockey Club Grossick Photography.

Mr Fyffe, said the delay to the race caused by animal rights protestors who had got on to the course played a part in the tragedy.

“The delay certainly didn’t help the horses as they were kept in the parade area for a long time which isn’t normal,” said Mr Fyffe.

Owners ‘devastated’ at loss

“It was also a warm day but there are so many factors that could have come into play.

“We’ve since been told that the horse suffered a heart attack on the approach to the fence.

“I know people have a right to their views about the sport and be allowed to express those opinions but I wish some of the protestors would come to the stables and see how well these horses are treated.

“They are so well loved.”

Commenting on the death of the horse, Dickon White, North-West regional director for Jockey Club Racecourses and in charge of the Aintree Racecourse, said: “Hill Sixteen was immediately attended by expert veterinary professionals during the Grand National, but sadly sustained a fatal injury.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with his connections.”

There was some comfort for Mr Fyffe after his second horse – Florida Dreams – won the last race of the day at the Aintree meeting.

No celebrations despite winning last race

“Normally winning a Grade-2 race at Aintree would be an unreal experience and cause for a huge celebration.

“However, after the devastating loss, the win was nice but celebrations were understandably not on anyone’s mind.”

Asked about whether the loss had altered his view of the sport, Mr Fyffe said he had no intention of reducing his involvement.

“I’m heavily involved in horseracing and have many horses involved in national hunt and flat racing and that’s not going to change.

“I love the sport and the horses too much.”

The race was won by the favourite – Corach Rambler –  the Lucinda Russell trained horse based at Milnathort in Kinross-shire.

Hundreds of race fans, well-wishers and locals gathered at the Perthshire stables on Sunday to welcome its triumphant return home.

