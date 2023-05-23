Brian Laudrup likens Dundee United ‘disaster’ to Fiorentina ‘season of doom’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Rangers hero Brian Laudrup has described Dundee United’s campaign as “a disaster” and likened their downward spiral to Fiorentina’s relegation from Serie A in 1993.

United will be condemned to the Championship if they lose against Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening and Ross County beat St Johnstone in Dingwall.

The Tangerines could yet escape the drop — victory over Killie would see them usurp Derek McInnes’ men — but the situation is becoming increasingly stark.

And, writing in his column for the Scottish Daily Mail, Laudrup drew comparisons with his own experience of relegation heartbreak in Florence, which he described as “a season of doom”.

He said: “A season spiralling ever downwards. With three different managers in charge of the team. And supporters becoming unhappier by the week.

“The story of Dundee United’s campaign? It could easily be.

“But I’m actually thinking about my mind-bending 1992/93 season with Fiorentina that ended in the shock of relegation.

“While I’m lucky enough to be remembered for all those good times with Rangers and Denmark, in particular, I do have experience of what it’s like to take the drop. It was just awful.”

“Disaster”

Laudrup believes questions must be asked of the decision-making at Tannadice following the club’s slide from European qualification to the cusp of the second tier.

Jack Ross was dismissed after 10 weeks, with his successor Liam Fox lasting until February. Jim Goodwin is the man now tasked with masterminding a great escape.

“Old loyalties with my Rangers team-mates mean I’ll have my fingers crossed for Derek McInnes getting Kilmarnock clear of trouble,” added Laudrup.

“Like Ross County with Malky Mackay, the board at Rugby Park have kept faith with an experienced, proven manager.

“Dundee United have taken a different course, going from Jack Ross to Liam Fox and now Jim Goodwin. If you have to sack two managers in one season, it’s been a disaster.

“Look at Leeds United in England. They’re in a similar position.

“A board can always fire one manager in a campaign and hope for a turnaround. If the replacement doesn’t work out, however, then you start to look at decision-making further up the food chain.”

“Something has gone seriously wrong”

Laudrup reckons that sense of tumult and uncertainty is bound to have effected underperforming players.

“The club finished fourth in the Premiership last season under Tam Courts,” he added. “From then until now, something has gone seriously wrong. If you don’t have stability in a club, players sense that. They feel it. I know that from experience.

“United have one last week to try and unravel themselves from the mess they’ve got into, while Kilmarnock and County have their own battles to fight.

“For all three clubs involved, staying up will be determined by guts, composure and another, often overlooked, factor. Luck.”