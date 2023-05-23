Brian Laudrup likens Dundee United ‘disaster’ to Fiorentina ‘season of doom’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Brian Laudrup likens Dundee United ‘disaster’ to Fiorentina ‘season of doom’

Laudrup reckons questions must be asked of the decision-making at Tannadice

By Alan Temple
Laudrup addressed Dundee United's plight in his weekly column. Image: SNS
Laudrup addressed Dundee United's plight in his weekly column. Image: SNS

Former Rangers hero Brian Laudrup has described Dundee United’s campaign as “a disaster” and likened their downward spiral to Fiorentina’s relegation from Serie A in 1993.

United will be condemned to the Championship if they lose against Kilmarnock on Wednesday evening and Ross County beat St Johnstone in Dingwall.

The Tangerines could yet escape the drop — victory over Killie would see them usurp Derek McInnes’ men — but the situation is becoming increasingly stark.

And, writing in his column for the Scottish Daily Mail, Laudrup drew comparisons with his own experience of relegation heartbreak in Florence, which he described as “a season of doom”.

Laudrup scored the goal that secured 9 in a row for Rangers at Tannadice, pictured. Image: SNS

He said: “A season spiralling ever downwards. With three different managers in charge of the team. And supporters becoming unhappier by the week.

“The story of Dundee United’s campaign? It could easily be.

“But I’m actually thinking about my mind-bending 1992/93 season with Fiorentina that ended in the shock of relegation.

“While I’m lucky enough to be remembered for all those good times with Rangers and Denmark, in particular, I do have experience of what it’s like to take the drop. It was just awful.”

“Disaster”

Laudrup believes questions must be asked of the decision-making at Tannadice following the club’s slide from European qualification to the cusp of the second tier.

Jack Ross was dismissed after 10 weeks, with his successor Liam Fox lasting until February. Jim Goodwin is the man now tasked with masterminding a great escape.

Goodwin will seek to save United. Image: SNS

“Old loyalties with my Rangers team-mates mean I’ll have my fingers crossed for Derek McInnes getting Kilmarnock clear of trouble,” added Laudrup.

“Like Ross County with Malky Mackay, the board at Rugby Park have kept faith with an experienced, proven manager.

“Dundee United have taken a different course, going from Jack Ross to Liam Fox and now Jim Goodwin. If you have to sack two managers in one season, it’s been a disaster.

“Look at Leeds United in England. They’re in a similar position.

“A board can always fire one manager in a campaign and hope for a turnaround. If the replacement doesn’t work out, however, then you start to look at decision-making further up the food chain.”

“Something has gone seriously wrong

Laudrup reckons that sense of tumult and uncertainty is bound to have effected underperforming players.

A gutted Scott McMann at following Saturday’s defeat at Livingston. Image: SNS

“The club finished fourth in the Premiership last season under Tam Courts,” he added. “From then until now, something has gone seriously wrong. If you don’t have stability in a club, players sense that. They feel it. I know that from experience.

“United have one last week to try and unravel themselves from the mess they’ve got into, while Kilmarnock and County have their own battles to fight.

“For all three clubs involved, staying up will be determined by guts, composure and another, often overlooked, factor. Luck.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]