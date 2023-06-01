PODCAST: Dundee United and St Johnstone 2022/23 post-mortem as Tony Docherty steps out of Derek McInnes’s shadow at Dens Park

It’s post-mortem time for Dundee United and St Johnstone after their Premiership seasons came to an end in very different fashion.

United lost five out of five after the split and face a huge rebuild to bounce back at the first time of asking, while optimism is high that Saints are on the up under Steven MacLean.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson discuss what happens next (and what has already happened) at Tannadice and McDiarmid Park.

Also, Dundee have a new manager at last.

Is Tony Docherty the right man to keep the Dark Blues in the top flight.

