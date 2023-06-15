Jim Goodwin admits Dundee United’s top players are wanted men – and some could move on this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin admits Dundee United’s top players are wanted men – and some could move on this summer

United could allow a top star or two to leave Tannadice this summer.

By Neil Robertson
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is building for a crack at the Championship. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Jim Goodwin has revealed there is interest from elsewhere in some of Dundee United’s prize assets.

The Tannadice boss has already begun the rebuilding process following last season’s relegation as the Terrors prepare for life in the Championship.

Goodwin is looking to bolster his options with the addition of several new players but he admits he is not sure who from the current squad will still be at the club when the new season kicks off.

The Irishman said: “The conversations I had with the players at the end of the season were very positive.

“A lot of them were extremely disappointed with the way the season panned out.

Steven Fletcher cuts a dejected figure as Dundee United’s relegation is confirmed against Motherwell. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

“None of them came to Dundee United in the first place to be involved in that scenario.

“I think some of them are desperate to make amends for what was a really poor season.

“I am not going to sit here and tell you that the squad that is there at this moment in time is going to be here come the first game of the season because things can change in football.

“We have some very good footballers that are attracting a little bit of interest from elsewhere at the moment so we have to try to balance it out with what is best for the club.

“Every decision made going forward will be in Dundee United’s best interests.

“It will be the players who I decide to retain who are under contract and fully committed to the cause.”

Plan to recruit ‘five or six’

Someone who is definitely committed to the cause is Dundee United’s American owner Mark Ogren, who has pledged to continue ploughing more cash into the club.

And Goodwin is delighted that is the case as he looks to add up to six new players to his squad for next season’s Championship challenge.

The 41-year-old said: “The chairman has been brilliant. He’s come out and publicly given us his backing and spoken about the financial commitment he is continuing to make.

“It’s not going to be Premiership wages we are going to be able to offer going forward because we are now in the Championship.

“But I still believe we’ll be able to attract a very good quality of player. We’re looking at, ideally, five or six depending on what happens with the rest of the group.

“We still need to add five or six. Without pointing the finger of blame at anyone in the previous regime, having had a few months to evaluate the squad, I don’t think there was enough balance.

“We’ve had a lot of nice footballers but not enough players willing to do the other side of the game. I think that’s why we ended up in the situation we’re in.

Jim Goodwin knows Dundee United need an injection of steel to boost their hopes of finishing top of the Championship. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“As much as we want to be a good footballing team to try to entertain our fans here at Tannadice, when we go on the road it might be a completely different situation where we’re involved in some real physical battles, and we need to make sure we recruit those types of players.”

Goodwin is keen to freshen his squad up and at the same time increase competition for places in certain positions.
The manager added: “There does need to be a freshness and fresh faces coming in.

“There needs to be more competition in some key areas.
“Nobody next year should feel comfortable within their position.

“Nobody should feel they are guaranteed a place in the team week after week.

“You need to be performing to keep that jersey and I think last season, there probably wasn’t enough of that.”

