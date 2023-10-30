LEE WILKIE: How Dundee United are becoming the Celtic of the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: How Dundee United are becoming the Celtic of the Championship

The Tangerines continue to fly high at the top of the second tier.

Dundee United players celebrate against Arbroath.
Celebrations as United open the scoring against Arbroath. Image: Richard Wiseman.
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United are at the top of their game.

The only threat I see to them not lifting the Championship this season is themselves.

The Tangerines look so confident throughout the squad, goals are flying in, none are being conceded and it looks like there is no stopping them.

Raith Rovers are doing what they can to keep pace but I don’t see them having the ability to keep winning week after week.

That’s what it will take to overhaul Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United.

If they don’t take their foot off the pedal.

Mathew Cudjoe curls home a sweet strike for Dundee United against Arbroath.
Mathew Cudjoe curls home a sweet strike. Image: SNS

Such is the consistency in their performances, that’s my main worry right now.

Jim Goodwin the player wouldn’t allow anything like that, though.

And I don’t believe as a manager he’d let standards slip at any point.

Dundee United domination

Their competition for places helps as well.

Players like Kai Fotheringham have come into the starting XI and impressed but there are also players pushing for to break in.

Everyone in the team knows if they drop their levels, someone else is ready to come in and take over.

That’s an incredibly healthy position to be in.

What’s impressing me most about United is their domination in games.

It’s all about the way they start.

It’s tough to do but they are dictating the way matches are played.

Where they have struggled this season is in games where they’ve allowed the opposition to decide how the game will go.

On Friday night, they got off to a flyer against Arbroath and immediately put them on the back foot.

In control, United tore the Red Lichties apart and the game was over before the visitors could do anything about it.

They are dealing with everything put in front of them.

Dundee United ‘Celtic’ of Championship

Different levels of course but there is something of the Celtic mentality around Tannadice right now.

They believe they are the best team in the league.

Everyone in the team has a job and they know if they all do their job, the result will come.

Jim Goodwin hopes to continue Dundee United's fine form.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Top teams like Celtic don’t worry too much about what the opposition are going to do, instead they know if they play well individually then the victory will come.

That’s the feeling I get about this United team.

The mentality is spot on, confidence is high and we are seeing that on the pitch.

Doubt

That also rubs off on the other teams in the division.

Right from the start of any game there is a seed of doubt in the mind of the opposition, knowing they are up against a very good side.

Kai Fotheringham finds the net for Dundee United.
Kai Fotheringham finds the net after an Arbroath mistake. Image: SNS

We’ve seen that in the last two with the defensive errors made by Partick Thistle and Arbroath.

A big part of that is the pressure brought by playing United and the knowledge that any error could cost the game.

Teams are crumbling against them because of that.

United’s biggest threat now is complacency.

