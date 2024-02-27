LEE WILKIE: Dundee deserved Hibs defeat – but they’ve earned right to be cut some slack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee deserved Hibs defeat – but they’ve earned right to be cut some slack

The Dark Blues have been excellent this season under Tony Docherty.

Tony Docherty looks on at Easter Road. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty looks on as Dundee lose at Easter Road. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

It’s clear Dundee didn’t play to their ability at Hibs and deserved to come out on the wrong side of the result.

However, this Dark Blues team should be cut some slack after the season they’ve had.

Yes, there will be big frustration at how Saturday went.

But the season has been very positive under Tony Docherty.

From what they’ve shown already this season, you’d back this team to bounce back.

Doing so at Celtic on Wednesday will be as tough an ask as they come, though.

Hibs grabbed a big win over Dundee. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Hibs grabbed a big win over Dundee. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

I do worry about going to Parkhead when the Hoops have been struggling a little.

They got a good win at Motherwell on Sunday, though it came late.

But we’ve all seen it before – a Celtic side struggling go out to prove doubters wrong and some poor team ends up on the end of a hiding.

That’s my fear for Dundee this week.

However, the Dark Blues should take heart from the way Motherwell performed.

Top six contenders

The Steelmen gave Celtic real problems but if Brendan Rodgers’ team have the bit between their teeth it could be a long night for the Dee.

Any kind of defeat, though, again shouldn’t take away from the good work already done by the Dark Blues this term.

They are serious contenders for a top-six finish in the Premiership – when was the last time that happened?

Conversation