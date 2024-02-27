LEE WILKIE: Dundee deserved Hibs defeat – but they’ve earned right to be cut some slack

It’s clear Dundee didn’t play to their ability at Hibs and deserved to come out on the wrong side of the result.

However, this Dark Blues team should be cut some slack after the season they’ve had.

Yes, there will be big frustration at how Saturday went.

But the season has been very positive under Tony Docherty.

From what they’ve shown already this season, you’d back this team to bounce back.

Doing so at Celtic on Wednesday will be as tough an ask as they come, though.

I do worry about going to Parkhead when the Hoops have been struggling a little.

They got a good win at Motherwell on Sunday, though it came late.

But we’ve all seen it before – a Celtic side struggling go out to prove doubters wrong and some poor team ends up on the end of a hiding.

That’s my fear for Dundee this week.

However, the Dark Blues should take heart from the way Motherwell performed.

Top six contenders

The Steelmen gave Celtic real problems but if Brendan Rodgers’ team have the bit between their teeth it could be a long night for the Dee.

Any kind of defeat, though, again shouldn’t take away from the good work already done by the Dark Blues this term.

They are serious contenders for a top-six finish in the Premiership – when was the last time that happened?