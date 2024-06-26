Former Dundee United starlet Scott Banks closes in on Bundesliga switch

Dundee United academy graduate Scott Banks is set for a permanent switch to newly promoted Bundesliga outfit St Pauli.

The Crystal Palace winger spent last season on loan with Kiezkicker but a serious knee injury restricted him to just four appearances, suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in just his third match.

Nevertheless, respected German sports publication Kicker reports that St Pauli are keen to make Banks’ stay in Hamburg a permanent one, with a long-term deal potentially being signed this week.

Should he feature in a competitive match, the 22-year-old will become just the 10th Scotsman to play in the Bundesliga.

Ex-Scotland U/21 ace Banks emerged through the youth ranks at United and, fresh from an impressive loan stint at Clyde in 2018/19, made his senior debut for the Tangerines in July 2019.

He went on to make four appearances for United before joining Palace for an undisclosed fee in January 2020.

Banks was farmed out for spells with Alloa and Dunfermline, but his loan at Bradford City was his most successful by far — notching six goals and three assists from 34 games during the 2022/23 campaign.