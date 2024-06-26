Former Dundee United starlet Scott Banks closes in on Bundesliga switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Dundee United starlet Scott Banks closes in on Bundesliga switch

Banks saw his loan at St Pauli interrupted by injury last term.

By Alan Temple
Scott Banks in action for Dundee United as a teenager.
Scott Banks in action for Dundee United as a teenager. Image: SNS

Dundee United academy graduate Scott Banks is set for a permanent switch to newly promoted Bundesliga outfit St Pauli.

The Crystal Palace winger spent last season on loan with Kiezkicker but a serious knee injury restricted him to just four appearances, suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in just his third match.

Nevertheless, respected German sports publication Kicker reports that St Pauli are keen to make Banks’ stay in Hamburg a permanent one, with a long-term deal potentially being signed this week.

Should he feature in a competitive match, the 22-year-old will become just the 10th Scotsman to play in the Bundesliga.

Scott Banks, right, celebrates a St Pauli goal
Banks, right, celebrates a St Pauli goal. Image: Shutterstock.

Ex-Scotland U/21 ace Banks emerged through the youth ranks at United and, fresh from an impressive loan stint at Clyde in 2018/19, made his senior debut for the Tangerines in July 2019.

He went on to make four appearances for United before joining Palace for an undisclosed fee in January 2020.

Scott Banks on Scotland U/21 duty.
Banks has turned out for Scotland at U/21 level. Image: SNS

Banks was farmed out for spells with Alloa and Dunfermline, but his loan at Bradford City was his most successful by far — notching six goals and three assists from 34 games during the 2022/23 campaign.

Conversation