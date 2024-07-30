LEE WILKIE: Who is in better shape for Dundee derby showdown?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Who is in better shape for Dundee derby showdown?

Dundee United host fierce rivals Dundee at Tannadice as they return to top-flight football.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will go head to head with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty on Sunday.
By Lee Wilkie

It’s a big week – not only the Premiership kick off but a Dundee derby to boot!

A brilliant way to start the new league season.

A full house is expected at Tannadice and it promises to be quite an occasion.

But how are the two teams shaping up?

United will be hoping home advantage and a very loud home support will give them something of an edge on the day.

I do think they’ll need a bit of a helping hand.

United

I’ve been encouraged by United’s recent performances but I can’t help but feel Jim Goodwin would rather this game was a couple of weeks into the season.

Jort van der Sande could make his competitive Dundee United debut in the derby. Image: Shutterstock.

The new signings have been good, to be fair.

But there are a lot of them and a new system to sort out.

United are very much still in the bedding-in stage of their season.

Friday’s friendly with Luton Town was a good exercise against some quality opposition.

They could probably have done with another one before they welcome their big rivals to Tannadice.

Dundee

Dundee are certainly the more settled side.

The goals have been flowing for Dundee in the League Cup. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

They’ve got new faces as well but the 3-5-2 system Tony Docherty prefers is properly bedded in from last season.

The players know what they are doing in it and the squad has been together for much longer than their tangerine counterparts.

But it is a derby and any sort of form book goes out the window so who knows!

Murray

What I am excited to see are the new faces in action.

Simon Murray is certain to be centre of attention.

A Dundonian who used to play for United and now turns out for Dundee, his boyhood club.

Simon Murray grabbed a hat-trick in front of the Dundee fans at Glebe Park on Saturday. Image: SNS

He’ll be super excited to get going against his old side.

Among the goals already, Murray has wasted no time in getting the Dundee faithful right behind him.

Imagine if he scores in a derby? That’ll be off the charts!

Babunski

Same goes for United new boy David Babunski.

The Macedonian has made quite the impact at Tannadice already.

He was given the captain’s armband against Luton on Friday which just shows the influence he already has on his new side.

Babunski celebrates United’s opener against Luton Town. Image: SNS

He’s shown quality on the ball but more impressive is the mentality around a new team.

He’s not been shy in dishing out orders to team-mates.

Babunksi wants the ball, he wants the responsibility of making things happen.

He reminds me of the impact Giorgi Nemsadze made across the road at Dundee in that way.

If he has that kind of impact long-term, United fans will be delighted.

Derby memories

My own derby memories go back as far as the days of Nemsadze & Co.

I was never involved in one as a United player.

At Dundee, we had the better of United in those days.

Going into this one the Dark Blues look in better shape.

But it’s a derby – who knows what will happen.

