LEE WILKIE: Who is in better shape for Dundee derby showdown?

It’s a big week – not only the Premiership kick off but a Dundee derby to boot!

A brilliant way to start the new league season.

A full house is expected at Tannadice and it promises to be quite an occasion.

But how are the two teams shaping up?

United will be hoping home advantage and a very loud home support will give them something of an edge on the day.

I do think they’ll need a bit of a helping hand.

United

I’ve been encouraged by United’s recent performances but I can’t help but feel Jim Goodwin would rather this game was a couple of weeks into the season.

The new signings have been good, to be fair.

But there are a lot of them and a new system to sort out.

United are very much still in the bedding-in stage of their season.

Friday’s friendly with Luton Town was a good exercise against some quality opposition.

They could probably have done with another one before they welcome their big rivals to Tannadice.

Dundee

Dundee are certainly the more settled side.

They’ve got new faces as well but the 3-5-2 system Tony Docherty prefers is properly bedded in from last season.

The players know what they are doing in it and the squad has been together for much longer than their tangerine counterparts.

But it is a derby and any sort of form book goes out the window so who knows!

Murray

What I am excited to see are the new faces in action.

Simon Murray is certain to be centre of attention.

A Dundonian who used to play for United and now turns out for Dundee, his boyhood club.

He’ll be super excited to get going against his old side.

Among the goals already, Murray has wasted no time in getting the Dundee faithful right behind him.

Imagine if he scores in a derby? That’ll be off the charts!

Babunski

Same goes for United new boy David Babunski.

The Macedonian has made quite the impact at Tannadice already.

He was given the captain’s armband against Luton on Friday which just shows the influence he already has on his new side.

He’s shown quality on the ball but more impressive is the mentality around a new team.

He’s not been shy in dishing out orders to team-mates.

Babunksi wants the ball, he wants the responsibility of making things happen.

He reminds me of the impact Giorgi Nemsadze made across the road at Dundee in that way.

If he has that kind of impact long-term, United fans will be delighted.

Derby memories

My own derby memories go back as far as the days of Nemsadze & Co.

I was never involved in one as a United player.

At Dundee, we had the better of United in those days.

Going into this one the Dark Blues look in better shape.

But it’s a derby – who knows what will happen.