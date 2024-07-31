More Dundee derby action in store with Dundee United set to host SPFL Trust Trophy showdown

The SPFL Trust Trophy will see a second Dundee derby in the space of just 10 days.

That’s after both Dundee B and Dundee United B picked up first round wins to set up a Wee Derby.

United will be the home side following their win over Buckie Thistle on the road.

This season’s Challenge Cup action kicked off with the Highland League champions and the young Tangerines attracting the biggest confirmed attendance of the night with 640 at Victoria Park.

✅ Second-half strikes from Zeke Cameron and Lewis O'Donnell secure #DUFC B's passage into the Second Round of the @SPFLTrust Trophy The Terrors will face Dundee B during the Midweek of 13/14 August 🗓 🟢 1️⃣-3️⃣ 🍊 | #BUCUTD pic.twitter.com/TtsHkPoiLs — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 30, 2024

Two late goals did the deed for United after striker Owen Stirton, fresh from his first-team exploits at the start of this season, opened the scoring on 18 minutes.

Josh Peters equalised for Buckie before Zeke Cameron put the Tangerines 2-1 up on 81 minutes and Lewis O’Donnell confirmed victory on 88 minutes.

‘Epitomised the performance’

That sets up the Wee Derby after Dundee ran out 2-0 winners over their own Highland League opponent.

Brechin City’s Glebe Park was the venue and early goals from Rayan Mohammed and Marley Sweenie-Rowe completed the win for the young Dees.

Both goals came inside 20 minutes and Mohammed’s display in particular delighted coach Scott Robertson.

He told DeeTV: “I’m delighted for Rayan. His attitude is second to none, he’s had to be patient with an injury and he’s managed to get surgery on over the summer.

“It was only 10 days ago he played his first game.

“His energy and being the focal point for the team epitomised the whole performance for the group.”

The second round clash will see Dundee United B take on Dundee B on either August 13 or 14 with details still to be confirmed.