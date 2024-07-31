More Dundee derby action in store with Dundee United set to host SPFL Trust Trophy showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More Dundee derby action in store with Dundee United set to host SPFL Trust Trophy showdown

The Wee Derby will see United B take on rivals Dundee B after both won their first round ties.

By George Cran
Marley Sweenie-Rowe celebrates Dundee B's opening goal against Formartine United. Image: David Young
Marley Sweenie-Rowe celebrates Dundee B's second goal against Formartine United. Image: David Young

The SPFL Trust Trophy will see a second Dundee derby in the space of just 10 days.

That’s after both Dundee B and Dundee United B picked up first round wins to set up a Wee Derby.

United will be the home side following their win over Buckie Thistle on the road.

This season’s Challenge Cup action kicked off with the Highland League champions and the young Tangerines attracting the biggest confirmed attendance of the night with 640 at Victoria Park.

Two late goals did the deed for United after striker Owen Stirton, fresh from his first-team exploits at the start of this season, opened the scoring on 18 minutes.

Josh Peters equalised for Buckie before Zeke Cameron put the Tangerines 2-1 up on 81 minutes and Lewis O’Donnell confirmed victory on 88 minutes.

‘Epitomised the performance’

That sets up the Wee Derby after Dundee ran out 2-0 winners over their own Highland League opponent.

Brechin City’s Glebe Park was the venue and early goals from Rayan Mohammed and Marley Sweenie-Rowe completed the win for the young Dees.

Sweenie-Rowe fires home from close range. Image: David Young
Sweenie-Rowe fires home from close range. Image: David Young

Both goals came inside 20 minutes and Mohammed’s display in particular delighted coach Scott Robertson.

He told DeeTV: “I’m delighted for Rayan. His attitude is second to none, he’s had to be patient with an injury and he’s managed to get surgery on over the summer.

“It was only 10 days ago he played his first game.

“His energy and being the focal point for the team epitomised the whole performance for the group.”

The second round clash will see Dundee United B take on Dundee B on either August 13 or 14 with details still to be confirmed.

