Home Sport Football Dundee United

Outrage as Dundee United fans’ bus raided by police leaving TV host without house keys

Alistair Heather says officers confiscated bags containing alcohol from coaches outside Fir Park.

By Andrew Robson
United fans celebrate the Motherwell equaliser and broadcaster Alistair Heather.
United fans celebrate the Motherwell equaliser and broadcaster Alistair Heather. Image: SNS/DC Thomson

A TV host was left trapped outside his house after police raided Dundee United supporters’ buses during the Tangerines clash with Motherwell on Friday night.

Alistair Heather claims he was left without his house keys after officers confiscated bags from supporters’ buses during the Premier Sports Cup tie.

Having made the journey to Fir Park, the BBC Scotland broadcaster says police lifted several bags containing alcohol from the coaches while supporters were inside the ground.

Speaking to The Courier, he said: “Once we got back to the bus after the game the driver told us that police had come on and taken some bags.

Alistair Heather
Alistair Heather. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The unfortunate thing about that is I’d left my house keys in my bag as I thought that would be a safe place to keep them.

“It’s all a bit bizarre, I’m not sure why the police felt the need to take a few warm cans of dark fruits – there was no hint of trouble the entire night.

“On my bus, there was a mix of people of all ages all behaving very nicely – we even had a Motherwell supporter travel down with us.

“We’re all pretty perplexed as to why this has happened.”

Dundee United fan buses raided during Motherwell cup clash

Jim Goodwin’s side crashed out of the completion after Luca Stephenson conceded a last-minute penalty.

United fan Alistair says several other fans also had items taken from them during the game.

“Once we got back to Dundee a couple more of the supporters buses said they’d also had stuff taken,” he added.

Luca Stephenson looks on in disbelief after conceding the decisive spot-kick.
Luca Stephenson looks on in disbelief after conceding the decisive spot-kick. Image: SNS

“I didn’t get in the house until around 2am when someone turned up with a spare key.

“I’ve spoken to police today who said that alcohol was confiscated from buses outside the ground last night.

“The person I spoke to on the phone – who was actually pretty helpful – informed me my keys ‘may’ be in at Motherwell station.

“So I’ve got to go back down to Motherwell this afternoon to see if my house keys are actually there.

“I’ve not even had the chance to be angry at the result because of all this.”

Alistair posted an update on Twitter/X on Sunday stating he had collected his keys from Motherwell Police Station.

It comes less than a week after fans hit out at the Tannadice arrangements for Rangers supporters’ buses which prompted crowd trouble fears.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, 20 September, officers searched a football supporters’ bus in Motherwell and a large amount of alcohol was seized.

“A 41-year-old man was charged and subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with this matter.”

Dundee United have been approached for comment.

