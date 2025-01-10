Dundee United transfer latest as Jim Goodwin hints at Meshack Ubochioma loan option

Jim Goodwin insists he has the support of the Dundee United board to strengthen his ranks this month – and has identified “good targets” to boost the Tangerines’ top six push.

Goodwin has made no secret of his desire to add a speedy striker to his squad in January, with his current pool of attackers – Sam Dalby, Jort van der Sande, Louis Moult and Owen Stirton – similar in profile.

And despite being one of five Premiership clubs yet to make a signing since the transfer window opened, he is confident the club will be active.

“The conversations are ongoing,” said Goodwin. “We certainly need to add – and we will. I’m confident of that.

“We have the support of the board, while me and Michael Cairney (head of recruitment) are in constant communication.

“We’ve identified some good targets but, as with all good players, there are other options for them to consider.

“So, we’ll just need to hope we can get one or two over the line in the coming weeks.”

Goodwin: Loan exits a possibility

Looking in the other direction, Goodwin has hinted that Meshack Ubochioma could be made available for loan after failing to play a single minute during the most congested period of the Tangerines’ campaign so far.

Meshack hasn’t featured since his memorable 99th-minute winner against Hibernian on October 19 and boasts just 20 minutes of top-flight action since his summer arrival.

Asked specifically about the Nigerian winger, Goodwin added: “There are a few players in the squad who want to play more, and I understand that. It’s been difficult for them to force their way in. So it may be that one or two go out on loan.”

However, Goodwin emphasised that there will be no permanent departures among his first team regulars this month.

“Whether or not there is any interest in our players who are doing well, we will not be looking to sell anybody in this window,” he continued. “The board are delighted with what we are doing and don’t want to weaken the team. We want to strengthen it.”

Team news and fitness latest

Meanwhile, Goodwin delivered mixed news on the fitness front.

In a major boost for the Terrors, Louis Moult and Craig Sibbald could resume full training next week following shoulder and ankle injuries, respectively.

But David Babunski’s absence from the squad will continue ahead of Saturday’s showdown with St Mirren.

“A few players are 50/50 after the other night so we’ll just need to see how they are and what kind of team we can get on the park,” added Goodwin. “Several boys are playing through injuries, and we have decisions to make.

“David (Babunski) had a bug – it’s that time of year – but prior to that, he picked up a small injury and he’s going to miss the St Mirren game. I’m not quite sure on the timeframe for that. We’ll play it by ear.

“We’re hopeful both Louis Moult and Craig Sibbald will join back in next week. If not, then definitely the week after.”