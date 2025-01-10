Dundee United transfer latest as Jim Goodwin hints at Meshack Ubochioma loan option

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United transfer latest as Jim Goodwin hints at Meshack Ubochioma loan option

Goodwin remains confident of adding to the Tannadice ranks this term.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin addressed the media on Friday morning
Jim Goodwin addressed the media on Friday morning. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin insists he has the support of the Dundee United board to strengthen his ranks this month – and has identified “good targets” to boost the Tangerines’ top six push.

Goodwin has made no secret of his desire to add a speedy striker to his squad in January, with his current pool of attackers – Sam Dalby, Jort van der Sande, Louis Moult and Owen Stirton – similar in profile.

And despite being one of five Premiership clubs yet to make a signing since the transfer window opened, he is confident the club will be active.

Michael Cairney upon his unveiling at Dundee United
Goodwin is liaising closely with Cairney, pictured. Image: Dundee United FC.

“The conversations are ongoing,” said Goodwin. “We certainly need to add – and we will. I’m confident of that.

“We have the support of the board, while me and Michael Cairney (head of recruitment) are in constant communication.

“We’ve identified some good targets but, as with all good players, there are other options for them to consider.

“So, we’ll just need to hope we can get one or two over the line in the coming weeks.”

Goodwin: Loan exits a possibility

Looking in the other direction, Goodwin has hinted that Meshack Ubochioma could be made available for loan after failing to play a single minute during the most congested period of the Tangerines’ campaign so far.

Meshack hasn’t featured since his memorable 99th-minute winner against Hibernian on October 19 and boasts just 20 minutes of top-flight action since his summer arrival.

Asked specifically about the Nigerian winger, Goodwin added: “There are a few players in the squad who want to play more, and I understand that. It’s been difficult for them to force their way in. So it may be that one or two go out on loan.”

Meshack wheels away in celebration
Meshack wheels away in celebration after scoring against Hibs. Image: SNS

However, Goodwin emphasised that there will be no permanent departures among his first team regulars this month.

“Whether or not there is any interest in our players who are doing well, we will not be looking to sell anybody in this window,” he continued. “The board are delighted with what we are doing and don’t want to weaken the team. We want to strengthen it.

Team news and fitness latest

Meanwhile, Goodwin delivered mixed news on the fitness front.

In a major boost for the Terrors, Louis Moult and Craig Sibbald could resume full training next week following shoulder and ankle injuries, respectively.

But David Babunski’s absence from the squad will continue ahead of Saturday’s showdown with St Mirren.

Craig Sibbald in action for the Tangerines this season
Sibbald is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS

A few players are 50/50 after the other night so we’ll just need to see how they are and what kind of team we can get on the park,” added Goodwin. “Several boys are playing through injuries, and we have decisions to make.

“David (Babunski) had a bug – it’s that time of year – but prior to that, he picked up a small injury and he’s going to miss the St Mirren game. I’m not quite sure on the timeframe for that. We’ll play it by ear.

“We’re hopeful both Louis Moult and Craig Sibbald will join back in next week. If not, then definitely the week after.”

