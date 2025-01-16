Dundee United youngster to remain on loan as Scottish Cup shock opportunity looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United youngster to remain on loan as Scottish Cup shock opportunity looms

Lewis O'Donnell started brightly for the Doonhamers but has seen chances limited of late.

By Alan Temple
Lewis O'Donnell, pictured, is currently on loan at Queen of the South.
Lewis O'Donnell, pictured, is currently on loan at Queen of the South. Image: SNS

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Tannadice prospect Lewis O’Donnell will remain on loan with Queen of the South for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old midfielder has made 14 appearances for the League One playoff hopefuls, finding the net once – against Dumbarton in September.

However, O’Donnell has found starting opportunities limited in recent weeks and has been an unused substitute in the Doonhamers’ last two games.

United were stretched for options in the engine room during their gruelling run of seven games in 20 days, albeit that will be assuaged by the impending returns of Craig Sibbald and David Babunski.

But Goodwin has not been tempted to exercise the Tangerines’ break clause in the deal and has encouraged O’Donnell, who could face Premiership side St Mirren in the Scottish Cup this weekend, to battle for his jersey.

Dundee United kid Lewis O'Donnell
United kid Lewis O’Donnell. Image: SNS

“Lewis will stay out on loan,” Goodwin told Courier Sport. “He’s had a bit of a difficult time in recent weeks, in terms of not being able to get in the starting 11. But I think it’s good for the younger players to experience that.

“We never put any demands on the loan clubs or say, “he must play”. They need to earn the right. We want them all playing, but they need to be performing to keep their place in the team.

“Lewis had a great start to the season and was a very important player for them. Now he’s found himself out of the team and has to understand what that feels like, and to work hard in training to force his way back in.”

Another duo staying put

Meanwhile, United have confirmed that Bryan Mwangi will also remain on loan for the rest of the campaign at Broxburn Athletic ahead of their shot at history in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, seeking to stun Championship high-flyers Ayr United.

Goalkeeper Ruairidh Adams will also see out the season at Kelty Hearts.

