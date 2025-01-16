Dundee United youngster to remain on loan as Scottish Cup shock opportunity looms

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Tannadice prospect Lewis O’Donnell will remain on loan with Queen of the South for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old midfielder has made 14 appearances for the League One playoff hopefuls, finding the net once – against Dumbarton in September.

However, O’Donnell has found starting opportunities limited in recent weeks and has been an unused substitute in the Doonhamers’ last two games.

United were stretched for options in the engine room during their gruelling run of seven games in 20 days, albeit that will be assuaged by the impending returns of Craig Sibbald and David Babunski.

But Goodwin has not been tempted to exercise the Tangerines’ break clause in the deal and has encouraged O’Donnell, who could face Premiership side St Mirren in the Scottish Cup this weekend, to battle for his jersey.

“Lewis will stay out on loan,” Goodwin told Courier Sport. “He’s had a bit of a difficult time in recent weeks, in terms of not being able to get in the starting 11. But I think it’s good for the younger players to experience that.

“We never put any demands on the loan clubs or say, “he must play”. They need to earn the right. We want them all playing, but they need to be performing to keep their place in the team.

“Lewis had a great start to the season and was a very important player for them. Now he’s found himself out of the team and has to understand what that feels like, and to work hard in training to force his way back in.”

Another duo staying put

Meanwhile, United have confirmed that Bryan Mwangi will also remain on loan for the rest of the campaign at Broxburn Athletic ahead of their shot at history in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, seeking to stun Championship high-flyers Ayr United.

Goalkeeper Ruairidh Adams will also see out the season at Kelty Hearts.