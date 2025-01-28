Dundee United Debate: What Tannadice fan experience improvements would Dundee United supporters like to see? Owner Mark Ogren wants to modernise the club's aging home. Let us know in our comments section what you'd like to see. By The Courier Team January 28 2025, 1:56pm January 28 2025, 1:56pm Share Debate: What Tannadice fan experience improvements would Dundee United supporters like to see? Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5171037/debate-tannadice-fan-experience-improvements-dundee-united/ Copy Link 7 comment Dundee United's Tannadice home. Image: Shutterstock. Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has told of plans to launch a fund to bankroll “fan experience” improvements at Tannadice. Ogren – who says the Tangerines have no appetite to ground share with rivals Dundee at their proposed new stadium at Camperdown Park – wants to modernise United’s aging home. The Premiership outfit surveyed supporters on the issue last year. Ogren said: “One of the things I want to do is start a Tannadice fund to ring-fence investment for the stadium. “I don’t mean the repairs and utilities. I mean for major projects to make the fan experience better.” He added: “We want Tannadice to be the biggest, safest and best experience it possibly can be; to be somewhere fans want to come, and for it to be a good environment.” What improvements would United fans like to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Conversation