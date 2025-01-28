Debate: What Tannadice fan experience improvements would Dundee United supporters like to see?

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has told of plans to launch a fund to bankroll “fan experience” improvements at Tannadice.

Ogren – who says the Tangerines have no appetite to ground share with rivals Dundee at their proposed new stadium at Camperdown Park – wants to modernise United’s aging home.

The Premiership outfit surveyed supporters on the issue last year.

Ogren said: “One of the things I want to do is start a Tannadice fund to ring-fence investment for the stadium.

“I don’t mean the repairs and utilities. I mean for major projects to make the fan experience better.”

He added: “We want Tannadice to be the biggest, safest and best experience it possibly can be; to be somewhere fans want to come, and for it to be a good environment.”

What improvements would United fans like to see?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.