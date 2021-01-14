Raith Rovers hit by Covid-19 outbreak and request postponement of Inverness game

Raith Rovers have asked the SPFL for Saturday’s visit of Inverness to Stark’s Park to be postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.

Raith are seeking a call off of their Championship fixture from the league after the Kirkcaldy club’s camp was hit by the coronavirus.

The Fifers say the virus is affecting both players and backroom staff and await a decision from Hampden chiefs over the weekend’s game against the Caley Jags.

A Raith statement read: “The club is currently dealing with an outbreak of Covid-19 amongst the playing and backroom staff.

“We have applied to the SPFL for postponement of this Saturday’s match v Inverness Caledonian Thistle, and are awaiting a response.

“In the meantime, we are co-operating fully with the appropriate authorities.

“Further updates will follow.”

Fixture pile-up for Raith

Rovers currently lie fourth in the second-tier standings in their first season back in the division after winning League One last term.

They are only four points behind Dundee with two games in hand but the fixtures are piling up for John McGlynn’s men with this latest setback.

Raith have had to reschedule fixtures already this campaign, with a trip to face the Dee at Dens Park on Tuesday moved to January 30 due to their Scottish Cup second-round clash with Stirling Albion needing to be played.

That, too, has been rearranged – for a second time – due to a frozen pitch while they have also had a Fife derby against Dunfermline fall foul of the elements changed to February 3 and have not kicked a ball in anger since last year.

Their clash with leaders Hearts was also a victim of the Jambos’ Scottish Cup Final against Celtic in December.