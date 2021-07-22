Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
John McGlynn delivers verdict on Raith Rovers debutants following Livingston stalemate

By Alan Temple
July 22 2021, 6.15pm
Rovers debutants
John McGlynn has delivered glowing verdicts after Blaise Riley-Snow and Ethon Varian made their competitive debuts for Raith Rovers.

The Rovers boss pitched Riley-Snow straight into the starting line-up to face Livingston on Wednesday — just 48 hours after his capture was confirmed.

The powerful midfielder turned in a heartening 70-minute showing, despite visibly tiring prior to being replaced.

However, his eye for a pass and raw physicality was plain for all to see — particularly when he went shoulder-to-shoulder with Andrew Shinnie in the second period, almost sending the Lions playmaker into orbit.

Riley-Snow in action in pre-season

“I thought Blaise did really well. He is exactly what I’m looking for,” beamed McGlynn. “He will get more confident and the players will get more confident in him.

“He is physically strong — everyone saw his challenge over on the flank [with Shinnie] — and is a very powerful boy. I thought his passing was excellent too.

“Blaise hasn’t been here long, and it has been a period of game-after-game since he arrived. He hasn’t really done a pre-season and we need to get some work into him to get up to speed.”

Ethan Varian: asset

Republic of Ireland under-21 international striker Varian entered the fray with 20 minutes left and immediately put himself about, even becoming embroiled in some handbags with Jack Fitzwater.

The Stoke City kid also showed admirable bottle to slam home his spot-kick, even as Rovers succumbed 6-5 in the shootout following a 0-0 draw.

“Ethan [Varian] coming on was a real positive for us,” said McGlynn. “He has come up late and also had an injury towards the end of last season.

“That took him a lot of time to get back and there’s the fact they start a lot later than us down in England — they weren’t back in training until the end of June.

Varian joined Rovers on Tuesday

“But Ethon has done a little bit of training, a lot of rehab and he is only going to get sharper as he gets match fitness.

“He got us up the park on Wednesday, He’s an 18-year-old boy but was winning headers against [Ayo] Obileye, [Jack] Fitzwater and [Tom] Parkes, who are giants. Ethon caused them problems and will be an asset to us.”

Despite Livi claiming the bonus point, Raith still top Group D with seven points, one clear of Fife rivals Cowdenbeath and two ahead of the Lions. If they beat Alloa on Saturday, they are in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

McGlynn added: “It’s in our hands. We go into the game knowing that if we win, that’s it. I’m pleased to be in the driving seat — that was the aim when this stage started.”

