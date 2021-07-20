Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Raith Rovers seal loan signing from Stoke City as John McGlynn bolsters attack

By Alan Temple
July 20 2021, 3.06pm Updated: July 20 2021, 4.59pm
Varian in action
Raith Rovers have confirmed the signing of highly-rated teenager Ethon Varian from Stoke City.

The striker arrives at Stark’s Park on loan until January 2022.

Courier Sport revealed on Saturday that Varian, 18, and midfielder Blaise Riley-Snow would both be joining the Kirkcaldy club.

Riley-Snow’s short-term deal until January was rubber-stamped on Monday morning, with international clearance for Varian’s move coming on Tuesday.

Both players could now feature in Rovers’ Premier Sports Cup tie against Livingston on Wednesday evening, having played in several of Raith’s pre-season friendlies.

Varian, a left-footed, 6ft forward, will add to a pool of attackers which includes James Keatings, Lewis Vaughan and Matej Poplatnik.

He is considered one to watch at the Bet365 Stadium, notching nine goals and six assists from 33 appearances for Stoke’s under-23 squad over the past two seasons in Premier League 2.

Varian has also represented Ireland once at under-21 level, entering the fray as a second-half substitute against Wales in March.

