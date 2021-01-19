St Johnstone have dismissed Neil Lennon’s accusation that their coronavirus protocols were substandard when Celtic visited McDiarmid Park earlier this season.

The Perth side were caught up in the Hoops manager’s scatter-gun accusations of inconsistency and hypocrisy in the wake of the Parkhead club’s much-criticised warm weather training camp in Dubai.

Lennon suggested in a Monday media conference that his players and staff were “crammed into a little dressing room” for their Premiership clash with Callum Davidson’s men back in October.

Saints, though, do not accept the claim and insisted that they are “completely inaccurate and unfounded”, going on to point out that they have in fact been commended by SPFL delegates for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

St Johnstone have their say on Neil Lennon’s remarks

The statement read: “St Johnstone Football Club is extremely disappointed with the completely inaccurate and unfounded comments about our facilities made yesterday by Neil Lennon, the Celtic FC manager, in a media conference.

“We provide one of the largest away team changing areas in the league. Every team, including Celtic, is also provided with a large area for team meetings.

“We follow all protocols and guidance to ensure the health and safety of all players, staff and officials.

“When Celtic FC visited McDiarmid Park on October 4th for an SPFL Premiership match, we made sure their every request and requirement was met.

“Celtic viewed all of our facilities before the game and no issues were raised. No issues were raised with us after the game.

“All during this challenging period of the past nine months, our football club has maintained adherence to the highest of standards.

“Indeed, the SPFL delegates have commended us on our work during this campaign.”

🗣Neil Lennon blasts the #SNP government, Andy Walker and the media in an explosive press conference. Don’t miss the football show today on #Youtube #Facebook live and here at 4pm #Celtic #NeilLennon pic.twitter.com/gFPkokhYGo — PLZ Soccer (@PLZSoccer) January 18, 2021

Lennon had previously said: “Show me anyone who is doing the right things.

“When we played Hibs we had to bus six players in two buses because we were told now that is the way it has to be.

“Three people on a 52 seater bus. That has not been going on throughout the season.

“We have been going to away grounds where we are cramped in like sardines.

“Boxing Day at Hamilton there was no social distancing there, there was no physical distancing.

“It is inconsistent. Protocols of different clubs are inconsistent.

“We go to St Johnstone, all crammed into a little dressing room. Inconsistent.

“As soon as Celtic are deemed to do something wrong then bang. You are all wanting blood. It is absolutely scandalous.”