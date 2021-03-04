PODCAST: St Johnstone make history and Dundee United make plea to fans

Still basking in the glory of St Johnstone’s Betfred Cup win, Perth supporters want to see their star players get Scotland recognition.

They also want to see Guy Melamed sign a new contract.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson look back on the Hampden Park triumph and all the talking points to emerge from the national stadium and Hamilton in midweek.

Dundee United are testing the water regarding a season ticket proposal and Dundee have a big test looming against runaway Championship leaders, Hearts.

