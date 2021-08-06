PODCAST: Fantasy land for St Johnstone and febrile times for Dundee United

St Johnstone have followed up their cup success of last year with another night to remember in Europe.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson reflect on a memorable Istanbul occasion and assess Saints’ chances of knocking the mighty Galatasaray out of the Europa League.

Perth fans’ emotions could scarcely be in sharper contrast to those of Dundee United supporters.

Tam Courts’ dispiriting first league match is on the agenda, as is the future of Lawrence Shankland and the visit of Rangers to Tannadice.

And do Dundee have a perfect opportunity to beat Celtic?

