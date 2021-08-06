Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

PODCAST: Fantasy land for St Johnstone and febrile times for Dundee United

By Eric Nicolson
August 6 2021, 1.14pm
Tam Courts and Callum Davidson.
Tam Courts and Callum Davidson.

St Johnstone have followed up their cup success of last year with another night to remember in Europe.

In this week’s Talking Football podcast, Jim Spence, Sean Hamilton and Eric Nicolson reflect on a memorable Istanbul occasion and assess Saints’ chances of knocking the mighty Galatasaray out of the Europa League.

Perth fans’ emotions could scarcely be in sharper contrast to those of Dundee United supporters.

Tam Courts’ dispiriting first league match is on the agenda, as is the future of Lawrence Shankland and the visit of Rangers to Tannadice.

And do Dundee have a perfect opportunity to beat Celtic?

Listen below at Podbean

Or subscribe and listen at –

Google Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

To sign up for our dedicated Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone newsletters, click HERE.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier