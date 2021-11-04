VIDEO: Ex-St Johnstone hero Ali McCann scores Preston North End winner then describes it as a ‘scuffer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

VIDEO: Ex-St Johnstone hero Ali McCann scores Preston North End winner then describes it as a ‘scuffer’

By Eric Nicolson
November 4 2021, 8.13am Updated: November 4 2021, 10.17am
Ali McCann celebrates his first goal for Preston.
Ali McCann was the Preston North End hero when his “scuffer” first goal for the club caused a huge Championship shock in England.

In the 78th minute of the Lancashire side’s clash with Bournemouth the former St Johnstone star swept home a close-range left foot shot to clinch a 2-1 victory and ended the Cherries’ long unbeaten league record.

The 21-year-old downplayed the quality of the strike but not the significance of it.

In an interview on the Preston website, McCann said: “It was a bit of a scuffer to be fair!

“Emil (Riss) cut it back perfectly on to my left foot swinger and it just trundled into the corner.

“It’s brilliant. Every player was magnificent and it’s a great three points. Hopefully we can kick on from here.”

Preston had started the evening 19 points behind the division’s pacesetters.

McCann’s Preston career is gaining real momentum.

After impressing in the League Cup against Liverpool, the double trophy winner with Saints, who was sold on deadline day for £1.2 million, earned a penalty to help Frankie McAvoy’s men beat Luton.

Preston are now up to 15th in the table.

Ali McCann and Jason Kerr report cards: Two months after leaving St Johnstone things are falling into place at Preston North End and Wigan Athletic

