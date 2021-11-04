VIDEO: Ex-St Johnstone hero Ali McCann scores Preston North End winner then describes it as a ‘scuffer’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ali McCann was the Preston North End hero when his “scuffer” first goal for the club caused a huge Championship shock in England.

In the 78th minute of the Lancashire side’s clash with Bournemouth the former St Johnstone star swept home a close-range left foot shot to clinch a 2-1 victory and ended the Cherries’ long unbeaten league record.

The 21-year-old downplayed the quality of the strike but not the significance of it.

In an interview on the Preston website, McCann said: “It was a bit of a scuffer to be fair!

“Emil (Riss) cut it back perfectly on to my left foot swinger and it just trundled into the corner.

“It’s brilliant. Every player was magnificent and it’s a great three points. Hopefully we can kick on from here.”

Preston had started the evening 19 points behind the division’s pacesetters.

McCann’s Preston career is gaining real momentum.

After impressing in the League Cup against Liverpool, the double trophy winner with Saints, who was sold on deadline day for £1.2 million, earned a penalty to help Frankie McAvoy’s men beat Luton.

Preston are now up to 15th in the table.