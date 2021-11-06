St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson admits his team produced a ‘really poor performance’ in 0-0 draw with St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson admits his team produced a ‘really poor performance’ in 0-0 draw with St Mirren

By Eric Nicolson
November 6 2021, 6.28pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was frustrated at his team's performance against St Mirren.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was frustrated at his team's performance against St Mirren.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson made no attempt to dress up a frustrating 0-0 draw with St Mirren.

In a game that had few, if any, clear-cut chances at either end, the Perth boss was disappointed his side failed to produce the creativity in attack he was looking for to go into the international break on a high.

“That was a poor game and it was a really poor performance from us,” he said.

“In the first half we didn’t compete well enough, we didn’t attack well enough and we lost the ball on the transition too many times.

“In the second half we were slightly better but I wouldn’t say it was altogether much better.

“The positives were that Craig Bryson was excellent on his 35th birthday and we got a point!

“But that sums the day up for the team.”

Play the conditions

Davidson added: “Zander (Clark) didn’t have that much to do either but I think the conditions were really difficult.

“You saw that after 10 seconds when the St Mirren player slips and we had a chance.

“I just felt St Mirren played the conditions better and I was really disappointed in us when we got the ball.

“I will need to look at that because we gave it away too much and that’s not like us, but we need to do better.”

Saints were reduced to 10 men late on when Chris Kane was given a second yellow card by referee Greig Aitken for dissent.

“I’ll need to assess the situation and see what the referee’s report says,” said Davidson.

Chris Kane was sent off after 86 minutes.

“Chris says he didn’t swear but he’s probably saying that because he knows he will get a fine!

“We will have a look at it. Dissent isn’t something I really condone.

“We have a small squad as it is and I can’t have my key players missing.”

