St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson admits his team produced a ‘really poor performance’ in 0-0 draw with St Mirren

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson made no attempt to dress up a frustrating 0-0 draw with St Mirren.

In a game that had few, if any, clear-cut chances at either end, the Perth boss was disappointed his side failed to produce the creativity in attack he was looking for to go into the international break on a high.

“That was a poor game and it was a really poor performance from us,” he said.

“In the first half we didn’t compete well enough, we didn’t attack well enough and we lost the ball on the transition too many times.

“In the second half we were slightly better but I wouldn’t say it was altogether much better.

“The positives were that Craig Bryson was excellent on his 35th birthday and we got a point!

“But that sums the day up for the team.”

Play the conditions

Davidson added: “Zander (Clark) didn’t have that much to do either but I think the conditions were really difficult.

“You saw that after 10 seconds when the St Mirren player slips and we had a chance.

“I just felt St Mirren played the conditions better and I was really disappointed in us when we got the ball.

“I will need to look at that because we gave it away too much and that’s not like us, but we need to do better.”

Saints were reduced to 10 men late on when Chris Kane was given a second yellow card by referee Greig Aitken for dissent.

“I’ll need to assess the situation and see what the referee’s report says,” said Davidson.

“Chris says he didn’t swear but he’s probably saying that because he knows he will get a fine!

“We will have a look at it. Dissent isn’t something I really condone.

“We have a small squad as it is and I can’t have my key players missing.”