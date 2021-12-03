St Johnstone to strengthen in January transfer window as Callum Davidson reveals ‘positive conversations’

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has revealed he’s been given the green light to strengthen his squad in the January window.

Perth chairman Steve Brown banked £1.8 million with the sale of cup double winning skipper Jason Kerr and key midfielder Ali McCann on deadline day.

And he assured Davidson money would be made available to invest in the squad at the turn of the year.

“I have had positive conversations with the chairman,” said Davidson, who turned to free agents Efe Ambrose and Viv Solomon-Otabor to bolster a squad further depleted by injuries.

“It is going to be a big window for us. There are areas where we want to be better and we know what we want.

“The chairman has given me the go ahead to see what is out there but I will only bring in players I think will improve the team.

“We are working hard to do that.”

Early business

Davidson admits he’s keen to get deals over the line in time to get new faces bedded in during the January break.

“It is important we get them in early,” he said.

“I don’t like players coming in at the end of the window because it takes a few weeks to get them up to speed.

“It is important to get them in at the start of the window and hopefully we can do that.”