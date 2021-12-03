St Johnstone to strengthen in January transfer window as Callum Davidson reveals ‘positive conversations’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone to strengthen in January transfer window as Callum Davidson reveals ‘positive conversations’

By Gordon Bannerman
December 3 2021, 10.27pm
Targets: Davidson
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has revealed he’s been given the green light to strengthen his squad in the January window.

Perth chairman Steve Brown banked £1.8 million with the sale of cup double winning skipper Jason Kerr and key midfielder Ali McCann on deadline day.

And he assured Davidson money would be made available to invest in the squad at the turn of the year.

Chairman: Brown

“I have had positive conversations with the chairman,” said Davidson, who turned to free agents Efe Ambrose and Viv Solomon-Otabor to bolster a squad further depleted by injuries.

“It is going to be a big window for us. There are areas where we want to be better and we know what we want.

“The chairman has given me the go ahead to see what is out there but I will only bring in players I think will improve the team.

“We are working hard to do that.”

Early business

Davidson admits he’s keen to get deals over the line in time to get new faces bedded in during the January break.

“It is important we get them in early,” he said.

“I don’t like players coming in at the end of the window because it takes a few weeks to get them up to speed.

“It is important to get them in at the start of the window and hopefully we can do that.”

