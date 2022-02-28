St Johnstone players have ‘got to be better’ than Ross County surrender, admits midfielder Jacob Butterfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone players have ‘got to be better’ than Ross County surrender, admits midfielder Jacob Butterfield

By Eric Nicolson
February 28 2022, 7.00am
Jacob Butterfield watches as Regan Charles-Cook equalises.
St Johnstone midfielder Jack Butterfield has admitted that if the Perth side are to put their Premiership survival bid back on track they have “got to be better” than their second half Highland surrender.

Losing their way when the going starts to get tough has been a recurring theme for Callum Davidson’s team this season.

And it haunted them against Ross County once more.

Butterfield believes the result doesn’t alter the fact Saints are a squad on the up.

But it has shown there remains one big area in need of improvement.

“We’re really disappointed with our second half,” said the former Derby County man.

“We managed tough conditions well in the first half, got the lead and felt comfortable.

“It was frustrating to concede when we did, before the break, but at half-time we said all the right things and were confident we could step it up to go on and win the game.

“It just never happened for us. We conceded poor goals.”

Butterfield added: “We didn’t respond well to the second goal which is very disappointing because there was plenty of football left in the game.

“We never put them under any real pressure.

“We’ve got to be better. Got to be better. We’ve got to deal with setbacks.

“We’re starting games well now. I think we’ve gone one up in four of the last five (it’s actually five in six).

“That shows we’re approaching games well.

“We’re just not dealing with setbacks well enough. It wasn’t good enough second half.

“It’s tougher when you’re near the bottom of the table but that’s not an excuse. We can’t use that as a reason.

“It’s not going to be plain sailing for us. We’re going to have difficult times and we need to respond and do the basics well.

“I feel like we’ve turned a corner in many aspects since we’ve come back from the break.

“We’ve got two big games coming up now and hopefully we’ll get some points from them.”

Opportunity lost

Saturday’s match was Saints’ opportunity to close within one point of their opponents, who were the next place above them in the table.

Even though they are now seven points adrift, though, Butterfield does not believe it’s second bottom at best for the McDiarmid Park side.

“We just need to win football matches,” he pointed out. “As many as we can.

“There are still a lot to be played.

“We can only control what we do.

“We’re back at home against Rangers now.

“We’ll give it our best shot.

“It’s a great opportunity for us. Of course it will be difficult but if we defend well there’s no reason we can’t get the three points.”

