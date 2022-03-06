St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives pitch explanation for THREE muscle injuries against Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives pitch explanation for THREE muscle injuries against Hibs

By Eric Nicolson
March 6 2022, 10.00am
Jamie McCart was one of the three injured St Johnstone players at Easter Road.
Callum Davidson believes the transition from a soft McDiarmid Park playing surface in midweek to a firmer one at Easter Road a few days later was a factor in THREE St Johnstone players being forced off with muscle injuries against Hibs.

Saints’ starting right wing-back at Easter Road, Tom Sang, had to be substituted midway through the first half and then his replacement, James Brown, didn’t make it out for the second half.

The unwanted hat-trick was completed by Jamie McCart, who lasted until the 85th minute before he hobbled off.

“It’s not great when both of your right wing-backs get injured within 20 minutes of each other,” said Davidson.

“I was almost going to bring Shaun Rooney down from the stand in the second half!

“But it shows our squad is a good size at the moment and Michael (O’Halloran) did well when he came on and gave us a wee threat.

“Tom is a hamstring, James is a calf and Jamie a groin.

“Our pitch is quite soft and it was firmer there.

“When you contrast the pitches and ask boys to play at that intensity you always run the risk of picking up little niggles.

“Fortunately it didn’t cost us the game but I wasn’t able to make too many forward-thinking changes.”

There were plenty people in the ground who felt Davidson was lucky not to lose another player early in the second half – this time for a red card.

Cammy MacPherson got away with a yellow card when he slid in to tackle Jake Doyle-Hayes.

And for once it was a case of Saints seeing a controversial refereeing decision go in their favour.

“It was one of those where he took a bad touch and he gave the ref a decision to make,” said Davidson.

“At the time I didn’t think it was a red card but I haven’t seen it back.

“We’ve had some really tough decisions go against us this season and maybe we were a bit lucky to get one today.”

Quite happy

Saints’ draw cancelled out Dundee’s at Motherwell and Davidson was reasonably content with the point.

“It was a bit like a boxing match,” he said. “Both teams were sparring but neither team managed to land any punches.

“I thought we both tried to have a go and get into good areas but the quality in the final third let both teams down.

“The lads put everything into it and in the end I am quite happy with the point.”

Hibs 0-0 St Johnstone: Saints secure a hard-earned point at Easter Road

